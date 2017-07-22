Comic-Con
Tom Welling Lucifer Season 3
Shutterstock

Smallville's Tom Welling Joins Lucifer, His First TV Role Since Clark Kent

By /

You can file this casting news under “Super.”

Smallville alum Tom Welling is finally returning to TV with a series regular role on Fox’s Lucifer, TVLine has learned, and it sounds as if his character will get the Devil himself rather fired up.

Fall TV Cast Changes: Leaving & New Actors
Fall TV Cast Changes Spoilers Launch Gallery

RELATEDMatt’s Inside Line: Scoop on Lucifer Season 3 and More!

When the supernatural-tinged procedural returns for Season 3, Welling will play Marcus Pierce, an accomplished police lieutenant who is strategic, reserved and well-respected — that is, everything Lucifer is not. But perhaps even more annoying are all the things the gents have in common, both being charming, charismatic and “handsome as hell.”

As you can imagine, when Pierce starts developing a “connection” with fellow detective Chloe Decker, Lucifer’s devilish traits are inflamed.

RELATEDSmallville‘s Erica Durance Joins Supergirl Season 3 as [Spoiler]

In addition to his 10-season run as Clark Kent/just-barely Superman, Welling’s TV acting credits include Judging Amy. He also executive-produced The CW’s Hellcats. More recently, he starred in the 2016 indie The Choice.

Welling’s casting comes on the heels of Smallville scene partner Erica Durance joining another DC Comics series, The CW’s Supergirl.

Lucifer Season 3 premieres Monday, Oct. 2, now airing at 8/7c (leading into the Marvel mutant drama The Gifted).

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

14 Comments
  1. Dennis says:
    July 22, 2017 at 2:39 PM

    Amazing!!!!

    Reply
  2. Michelle says:
    July 22, 2017 at 2:40 PM

    Are the folks at Lucifer trying to kill us? Ellis AND Welling? This is the story of how I died.

    Reply
    • Edyn says:
      July 22, 2017 at 5:05 PM

      I cannot wait. I want a sneak peek right now. Just a little clip of them interacting…nothing much…I loved Smallville and happy they made it to 10 seasons, but would be better if Welling, Durance, and Rosenbaum would meet again in Supergirl. Talk about an awesome cast. Rosenbaum played an excellent Lex on Smallville and has done voices for DC cartoons. It would be great to get them together again.

      Reply
  3. Gabriela (@Gottara) says:
    July 22, 2017 at 2:48 PM

    Yes!!!!!!!!!!!! Finally!!!

    Reply
  4. Sandy Moschetti Young says:
    July 22, 2017 at 2:51 PM

    Omg, that is great news. I think he is a great actor, have missed him.

    Reply
  5. Charlie says:
    July 22, 2017 at 2:52 PM

    OMG I have to start watching that show right now

    Reply
  6. nolus says:
    July 22, 2017 at 2:56 PM

    This is great. Loving this

    Reply
  7. kaliber says:
    July 22, 2017 at 3:19 PM

    Finally! Glad Tom Welling got a new role.

    Reply
  8. Muffy says:
    July 22, 2017 at 3:35 PM

    Still looks good! Glad, see Tom back on tv. I hope he directs some episodes too.

    Reply
  9. Michael Sacal says:
    July 22, 2017 at 3:40 PM

    Fans were like “cast Welling as Superman in Supergirl”.

    Reality was like, “nah, we’ll cast him on a better show that airs on the same night as Supergirl.”

    Reply
    • Dee says:
      July 22, 2017 at 3:53 PM

      Well, it looks like I now have a reason to watch Lucifer. Rather ironic, it seems to me, that he’ll be on directly opposite Supergirl. I like it. Too bad, though, that he and Erica will be competing in the same time slot.

      Reply
      • Michael Sacal says:
        July 22, 2017 at 3:55 PM

        Is it the same? I wasn’t sure if Lucifer was on at the same time as Supergirl or if it was Gotham. I’m not in the States, so here they air at different times. Gotham and Supergirl in fact air on the same channel, Warner Channel, heh.

        Reply
  10. PatriciaLee says:
    July 22, 2017 at 4:21 PM

    Kevin Alejandro’s everyman Dan is still my #2 fav.

    Reply
  11. Joey Padron says:
    July 22, 2017 at 4:25 PM

    Amazing casting news for Lucifer’s new season! Happy Tom will be back on TV in one of my favorite shows! I can’t wait to see him on the show in season 3!

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 