Smallville's Tom Welling Joins Lucifer, His First TV Role Since Clark Kent

You can file this casting news under “Super.”

Smallville alum Tom Welling is finally returning to TV with a series regular role on Fox’s Lucifer, TVLine has learned, and it sounds as if his character will get the Devil himself rather fired up.

When the supernatural-tinged procedural returns for Season 3, Welling will play Marcus Pierce, an accomplished police lieutenant who is strategic, reserved and well-respected — that is, everything Lucifer is not. But perhaps even more annoying are all the things the gents have in common, both being charming, charismatic and “handsome as hell.”

As you can imagine, when Pierce starts developing a “connection” with fellow detective Chloe Decker, Lucifer’s devilish traits are inflamed.

In addition to his 10-season run as Clark Kent/just-barely Superman, Welling’s TV acting credits include Judging Amy. He also executive-produced The CW’s Hellcats. More recently, he starred in the 2016 indie The Choice.

Welling’s casting comes on the heels of Smallville scene partner Erica Durance joining another DC Comics series, The CW’s Supergirl.

Lucifer Season 3 premieres Monday, Oct. 2, now airing at 8/7c (leading into the Marvel mutant drama The Gifted).