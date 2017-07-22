Smallville's Tom Welling Joins Lucifer, His First TV Role Since Clark Kent

You can file this casting news under “Super.”
Smallville alum Tom Welling is finally returning to TV with a series regular role on Fox’s Lucifer, TVLine has learned, and it sounds as if his character will get the Devil himself rather fired up.
When the supernatural-tinged procedural returns for Season 3, Welling will play Marcus Pierce, an accomplished police lieutenant who is strategic, reserved and well-respected — that is, everything Lucifer is not. But perhaps even more annoying are all the things the gents have in common, both being charming, charismatic and “handsome as hell.”
As you can imagine, when Pierce starts developing a “connection” with fellow detective Chloe Decker, Lucifer’s devilish traits are inflamed.
In addition to his 10-season run as Clark Kent/just-barely Superman, Welling’s TV acting credits include Judging Amy. He also executive-produced The CW’s Hellcats. More recently, he starred in the 2016 indie The Choice.
Welling’s casting comes on the heels of Smallville scene partner Erica Durance joining another DC Comics series, The CW’s Supergirl.
Lucifer Season 3 premieres Monday, Oct. 2, now airing at 8/7c (leading into the Marvel mutant drama The Gifted).
Are the folks at Lucifer trying to kill us? Ellis AND Welling? This is the story of how I died.
I cannot wait. I want a sneak peek right now. Just a little clip of them interacting…nothing much…I loved Smallville and happy they made it to 10 seasons, but would be better if Welling, Durance, and Rosenbaum would meet again in Supergirl. Talk about an awesome cast. Rosenbaum played an excellent Lex on Smallville and has done voices for DC cartoons. It would be great to get them together again.
Still looks good! Glad, see Tom back on tv. I hope he directs some episodes too.
Fans were like “cast Welling as Superman in Supergirl”.
Reality was like, “nah, we’ll cast him on a better show that airs on the same night as Supergirl.”
Well, it looks like I now have a reason to watch Lucifer. Rather ironic, it seems to me, that he’ll be on directly opposite Supergirl. I like it. Too bad, though, that he and Erica will be competing in the same time slot.
Is it the same? I wasn’t sure if Lucifer was on at the same time as Supergirl or if it was Gotham. I’m not in the States, so here they air at different times. Gotham and Supergirl in fact air on the same channel, Warner Channel, heh.
Kevin Alejandro’s everyman Dan is still my #2 fav.
Amazing casting news for Lucifer’s new season! Happy Tom will be back on TV in one of my favorite shows! I can’t wait to see him on the show in season 3!