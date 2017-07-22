The Originals @ Comic-Con: Watch First Video of Teenage Hope in Final Season

Ready or not, your first look at the fifth and final season of The Originals has arrived.

The cast of the CW drama — Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, Phoebe Tonkin, Charles Michael Davis, Yusuf Gatewood and Riley Voelkel, along with showrunner Julie Plec — assembled Saturday for its last-ever panel at San Diego Comic-Con, which began with a sizzle reel of the Mikaelsons’ biggest moments (the good and the bad) from their 1,000+ years on Earth.

Of course, it wasn’t just a reflection of the past; the video also gave eager fans their first look at teenage Hope, now played by 17-year-old actress Danielle Rose Russell. And in addition to sharing her father’s love of painting, it seems she also shares his desire to keep the Mikaelsons together. “I intend to fight for ‘always and forever,'” she says. “Even if it destroys me.”

And there’s certainly plenty to look forward to as we head into the show’s final season, premiering sometime in 2018: Not only has Steven Krueger (aka Josh) been promoted to series regular, but the premiere will feature a special appearance from Candice King (aka The Vampire Diaries‘ Caroline Forbes-Salvatore).

We’ll have more final-season scoop for you as the day continues, but for now, hit PLAY on the video above for a taste of what’s to come. Then, drop a comment with your own hopes for Season 5 below.