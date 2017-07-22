Comic-Con

Supergirl Season 3 Trailer Offers First Look at Erica Durance as Alura

By /

Erica Durance, welcome back to the Super-verse.

A teaser trailer for Supergirl Season 3 (premiering Monday, Oct. 9) dropped during the CW drama’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, giving eager fans their first look at the Smallville alumna as Kara’s late mother Alura Zor-El, a role she’s taking over from Laura Benanti. And this comes not longer after Durance’s Smallville leading man, Tom Welling, was cast in the same time slot opposite her, on Fox’s Lucifer!

The trailer also features footage of Odette Annable as “worldkiller” Reign and Adrian Pasdar (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as “ruthless” real-estate tycoon Morgan Edge.

Your thoughts on Supergirl‘s Comic-Con teaser? Drop ’em in a comment below.

