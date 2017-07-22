Stranger Things Video: The Kids Drop Season 2 Hints (an Emo Mike?), Bond With the New Girl Over Adele

Season 2 of Stranger Things finds the kids of Hawkins Middle School older, wiser… and maybe even a little jaded?

The young stars of Netflix’s sci-fi hit sounded almost grown-up when they stopped by TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite. (The boys’ voices are lower!) They gave our Michael Ausiello a sneak peek at what to expect when Things returns for its sophomore season on Friday, Oct. 27 — and the trauma of last year’s adventures in the Upside Down are still haunting them, it seems.

“Mike is definitely a little more paranoid,” Finn Wolfhard previews. “He’s a lot more punchy, and kind of teenager-y… kind of emo.” (Will he be trading in his Dungeons & Dragons collection for The Smiths’ debut album, we wonder?) Dustin tries to keep up his normally cheerful attitude in Season 2, Gaten Matarazzo hints, “but even he knows it’s not working.”

Despite her vanishing in the Season 1 finale, Eleven is definitely back, Millie Bobby Brown promises — and she has hair this time! The supernaturally gifted girl is “distraught” and “disoriented” when we see her again, though, Brown adds.

And what about Will, who should be the most traumatized of all? “You’ll basically learn more about how the Upside Down affected” him, says Noah Schnapp — including an explanation of that last scene in the finale, where he coughed up a slug.

Plus, new cast addition Sadie Sink talks about how the Season 1 cast welcomed her (with an Adele concert!)… and Matarazzo nearly chokes on our suite’s complimentary water. (Don’t choke now! We’re going to need every one of you to defeat the Demogorgon!)

Press PLAY above for a Stranger Things Season 2 preview, then drop your Upside Down theories in the comments.