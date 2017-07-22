Star Trek: Discovery Stars Praise Focus on Characters, Partake in Vulcan Battle

CBS All Access’ forthcoming Star Trek: Discovery has been shrouded in secrecy — and for good reason.

During a visit to TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite, self-proclaimed Trekkie Anthony Rapp, who plays Lt. Stamets, told Michael Ausiello that so little has been divulged because Discovery is less episodic in nature than, say, the original William Shatner-led series.

“Part of the reason for the secrets… is because it’s the first time the story is going to keep evolving over the course of the season, so there’s a lot of twists and turns to the plot, whereas [on] old Star Trek, every episode was more self-contained,” Rapp explained.

“It’s a lot more about our characters, [more so] than in the original series,” added Jason Isaacs, who plays Captain Lorca. “There’s a lot more explanation of who we are and what happens between us. … The stuff that goes on between the characters is compelling and exciting and risky and new, I think.”

Among those characters is First Officer Michael Burnham, played by Walking Dead alum Sonequa Martin-Green, whose character is human, but attended Vulcan Science Academy. As such, much of the exploration into her character will expose how she has been shaped by the “Vulcan way of thinking.”

“I’ve certainly been indoctrinated with it, but I am fully human,” Martin-Green explained, “so it’s a different experience and a different struggle than what we’ve seen with, say, Spock and [his dad] Sarek.”

Speaking of Sarek, the above Q&A features the first ever Vulcan salute battle between portrayer James Frain and co-star Martin-Green. Plus, fellow cast member Doug Jones gushes over the “cinematic look” of Discovery, and Isaacs gives an explicit explanation of what fans can expect from Lorca.

Star Trek: Discovery takes flight on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 8:30/7:30c on both CBS and its streaming arm CBS All Access. Subsequent episodes will drop every Sunday only on CBS All Access, with the second episode available the same night as the premiere.