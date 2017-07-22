Once Upon a Time @ Comic-Con: Season 7's Secret Roles Revealed, a 'Prominent LGBTQ Storyline' and More

Once Upon a Time fans can finally put names to some of Season 7’s mysterious new faces.
The ABC drama’s cast — returning players Lana Parrilla, Colin O’Donoghue and Robert Carlyle, along with new additions Dania Ramirez (Devious Maids), Gabrielle Anwar (Burn Notice) and Andrew J. West (The Walking Dead) and executive producers Adam Horowitz, Eddy Kitsis and David H. Goodman — assembled Saturday for its San Diego Comic-Con panel, where some major secrets were revealed about the upcoming
“reboot” “reinterpretation“:
* First things first: Anwar will play the “new wicked stepmother, Lady Tremaine” (aka the mother of Ramirez’s “new” Cinderella).
* Mekia Cox is playing Tiana (aka the heroine of The Princess and the Frog).
* English actress Rose Reynolds is playing a new version of Alice “because no one watched the [Wonderland] spinoff,” Kitsis revealed/confessed.
* Adelaide Kane (Reign) is playing Cinderella’s stepsister Drizella, and according to Kitsis, she’s “super wicked.”
* “We had a plan for the original show that ran six seasons — at a point, we felt like it was time for some characters to get some happy endings,” Kitsis said, adding that nothing from the past six seasons will be erased. “We are going to take a few new characters and go on a new journey, and we hope you’ll come along with us.”
* “I’d like to know more about Hook’s mother, which is something we haven’t touched upon much yet,” O’Donoghue said. (Yet, eh?)
* “You’re going to see the same versions of Rumple and Hook and the Queen,” the EPs cleared up. “Henry wants to visit other storybooks with different stories and characters. He falls in love with Cinderella, much like the romance his grandparents had. He gets into some trouble and calls out for help from his family. [Hook, Rumple and Regina] come to his rescue.”
* Regarding exited vets Jennifer Morrison (who will be back for one early epsiode), Ginny Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Jared Gilmore, Emilie de Ravin and Rebecca Mader, Horowitz said, “It’s our hope that we’ll be seeing a lot of them pop up from time to time. We miss them as much as you do.”
* Fans were shown the first two scenes of Season 7: Young Henry (played by Gilmore) tells Regina he needs to leave Storybrooke in order to find out what his own story is and where he belongs (after finding hundreds of other books in the sorcerer’s mansion. Did you know there’s a French Snow White? And Italian?”) “How long will you be gone?” Regina asks, to which Henry replies, “As long as it takes.” He then hops on a motorcycle — which August taught him how to ride — before riding off through a portal to a new realm.
* We then see West’s grown-up Henry riding his motorcycle in another realm, “years later,” at which point he accidentally crashes into Cinderella’s carriage. #MeetCute
* “I didn’t know I was auditioning for Cinderella,” Ramirez said. “I loved [the show], so I was super excited.” She got into the audition room, still in her vacation clothes, to see if she had chemistry with West. (Spoiler alert: She did!)
* “I was also on vacation, and I got a call from my agent,” Anwar recalled of her involvement with the show. “I said, ‘Once Upon a Time?’ and my 13-year-old daughter went, ‘What?!’ As I’m talking to my agent, my daughter is grabbing me going, ‘Hook! Hook!’ So I said yes. I didn’t know what I was saying yes to, but I owed it to my daughter.”
* Asked about featuring a “prominent LGBTQ storyline,” Kitsis answered, “I would say that we are planning to do it this year.”
* “I think it would be interesting to see [Hook and Emma having children],” O’Donoghue said. “Hook and Emma love each other, and they’re married, so I think the next logical step would be … to have a baby.”
Your thoughts on these latest reveals? General hopes for Season 7 (premiering Friday, Oct. 6)? Drop ’em all in a comment below.
Once Upon a Time Video: Who Are Lana and Colin
Playing in Season 7? Are Emma/Hook Still Happy?
Funny that Kitsis mentions no one watching OUATIW because that could be the same case for the reboot. Wonderland could end up having better ratings then S7 for all we know.
I knew this comment would come. Fanbase is so predictable, lol. I’m gonna give this reboot a chance.
I watched Wonderland. I won’t be watching this reboot. Sounds totally uninteresting.
That’s a bit of a bummer, and I think a bit unfair to Sophie Lowe, whom I actually liked in the role and would have loved to see returning at some point. I think it’s not her fault that the show tanked.
It’s not that Kitsiss says that, but the comment leaves a bit of a shallow taste in my mouth.
So let me guess THE NEW BOOK is basically about Cinderella and his Prince Charming is Henry. So Snow White book closed???????
Where’s the trailer? A poster? The clips they showed?
I’m sure someone in the audience filmed. You’ll be able to find it on YouTube later.
I love to see Emma and Hook with a child of their own. But dreading to see what happens to Emma and her parents, and if the child and Emma are seperated or something
So if this stepsister is Drizella, will we finally see Anastasia from the Wonderland spin off? Or is there no hope for that ever getting cleared up..
Is that Motorcycle powered by Magic?Because he’ll be lacking gas stations in other realms.
I really am fine with this since Regina will be on and we get to see her helping Henry. She’s, by far, the best developed character and her journey has always been fun to watch. I’m also really interested to see what Robert will do with his character because Gold has kind of been in an endless cycle. I really am fine with no more Emma. That character has been going downhill for a few seasons. I do feel bad for Colin because his character has been tied to a relationship and there’s not much outside of it.
I guess it would make sense to have other books’ characters look different. I wonder if this means that these other storybooks have different authors then or if Henry is the one and only, like the Buffy of storytelling. I’m trying to trust A&E. Everyone always freaks out and then it turns out to be no big deal. I’m going to miss the originals, but I’m looking forward to the new actors and stories.
Loving all of this! I’ve hoped for Tiana on OUAT for a long time. I LOVE the idea of Addy being wicked. I felt Cinderella’s story wasn’t given it’s due on OUAT in the past, so I’m thrilled to hear that they’re seemingly fleshing it out more.
Happy for you 😊
ugh, queerbaiting again? even before the show starts?
2 versions of TWO different characters? sounds like nothing but televised fanfiction rough drafts lol! NO ONE watched Wonderland? what, when it had better ratings than season 6? the Good luck, this sounds like a POS…
The OP made me curious, so I just checked. WONDERLAND was drawing 3.35 million viewers and a 0.8 rating when ABC dropped the axe after Season 1, Episode 12 (of 13). ONCE Season 6 averaged 3.2 million and a 0.9 rating. So, fewer viewers (after 100+ episodes on air), slightly better (all-important) demo rating. –Mgmt.
They better be continuing Ruby’s LGBTQI storyline… and not starting another one.
It’s going to be difficult enough to get used to our NEW Cinderella and Alice. Who both got short-changed in their original incarnations.
I had been wondering if August taught Henry to ride and then gifted him with the motorcycle. Nice to know I was right 😊
“Mekia Cox is playing Tiana (aka the heroine of The Princess and the Frog).” – didn’t we already have her and she was part of Neal’s storyline?
English actress Rose Reynolds is playing a new version of Alice “because no one watched the [Wonderland] spinoff,” Kitsis revealed/confessed. – NOT TRUE. OUATIW had a lot to offer and that comment is a slap in the face to that spinoff and it’s fans.
OUAT may turn out to be the cautionary tale for how to ruin a once great and promising show, as
well as basically waste incredible talent such as Robert and Lana. This information makes me want to tune out, not tune into it!
No.Tamara (Neal’s evil fiancee that worked for Pan to kidnap Henry) was not Tiana or any version of her.
Thx
You might’ve like Winderland but it was low rates and not many watched it so A&E are right in what they said
Me too ☹️
Tiana hasn’t been introduced yet. In season 2 Neal was in a relationship with a non-fairytale character named Tamara. Many people thought she was going to turn out to be Tiana or Tiger Lily but she was just a crazy magic hating regular human.
Thx.
Oh Once, I was not thrilled about the MANY changes to come but I remained cautiously optimistic. Those hopes are becoming dashed, I’ve watched this show since the very first teaser, I loved it but this just sounds silly.
Losing so many cast was going to require some creativity, I get that, I could have put up with adult Henry, a new city (after a period of adjustment) & new stories but…. doing Cinderella AGAIN! I’m sorry but that is just lame, I know Once gets berated for their lack of diversity & POC characters getting killed off (poor Merlin, I liked him) & also for the lack of LGBT stories, is season seven a do over? Do they think they can fix all the problems in one go?
Why Cinderella? Jessy Schram did a lovely portrayal, why do we need another one? there are so many Disney characters.
I’ve nothing against a Latino Cinderella at all, but why didn’t they do it in the first place? now it just cheapens the original for me.
I’m intrigued by how they’ll deal with Jennifer’s exit but, Henry riding off on a motorcycle to find his own story, please, if he were in trouble, the FIRST person to help would be Emma, how are they going to explain that away?
I’m in it for the first two/three a pirate themed, Killian centric episode, hell yeah! after that, I’m really not sure…
It would be cool if the show approached these new versions with the caveat that the ones we’re seen before were the “Disney” versions while the ones we’ll see now will be the original Grimm fairy tale versions (i.e. the one in which Cinderella’s stepsisters chop off their feet to make them fit in the glass slipper).
i’m hoping there will be something like that, as in, “different authors wrote different variations of these stories”.
It would be akin to having a Superman from Earth 1 and a Superman from Earth 2.
From the pieces of the story they have dropped it sounds like Henry goes to different storybook, gets into trouble, gets help from Regina, Hook, and Rumple, who join him in the new storybook he has gone to, there is a new curse, they are all stuck in the new storybook perhaps with no memory of where they came from. Therefore everyone who is not on the show any more are all alive with their happy endings or beginings with Henry, Regina, Hook, and Rumple on a new adventure.
I am definitely giving this reboot a chance! I wish more people simply enjoyed things for what they are because when you start hating on thing it ruins it for the rest of us with an open mind. I’m honestly just so glad Regina is returning.
Cinderella again isn’t so bad, it actually seems intriguing since the new actors can bring a new take to it. The first few seasons dealt with Snow White and the Evil Queens whole story and several flashbacks. This really is no different and actually seems to stay pretty true to the show while also creatively telling new stories. I’ve never been more excited to not know where the story is headed and personally hope that the Friday Night potential ratings don’t make this the last season. Just have an open mind people. It really isn’t cool to purposely hate everything people do. Don’t watch it if you don’t want, remember it how you will. People have done that with Greys Anatomy and it’s still going strong with 14 seasons. People enjoy tv for what it is, it’s not always everyone’s cup of tea and that’s okay.
That all being said, is it October yet???
wow, they’re really not letting it all go, aren’t they? they clearly don’t care about what the fans want, they just toss in more and more nonsense and expect people to still love it.
don’t have much hope for their LGBTQ storyline either. they tried this twice and failed miserably.
Nobody watched Wonderland because they pitted it against NCIS, it didn’t stand a chance. It should have aired during the flagship’s mid year hiatus.
Agree, ABC was dumb to have it playing the same time as OUAT, the whole point was it was like Agent Carter was to AoS and meant to be played when the main show was taking a break.
So other worlds/dimensions come about by having different magical storybooks? Does that mean everything is rooted in our world/reality and we write other realities? This magic thing is weird. How did they never cross paths with those other stories/world/dimensions?
“Did you know there was a French Snow White? And Italian?” Um yeah actually I did, I just googled snow white one day and there it was on Wikipedia
I just hope this prominent LGBTQ storyline involves men. I feel there are a lot more lesbians on tv than gay men. Not including everything going on in OITNB.
I’m getting more and more excited about this season though.
Because they had a full cast 😏
I really really want Hook and Emma to have a little daughter that would be so cute.
I’m not holding my breath for A quality lgbtq romance or storyline given the way they botched every attempt in the past with Aurora and Mulan then gave us an out of nowhere what episode romance between Dorthy and Ruby
Given how many characters on the show were never prominently featured in short changed to simply be recasting a new versions of characters we’ve seen before cries of desperation and that they ran out of ideas