Lucifer Season 3 Trailer: Risky Business, a Stolen Kiss, Cage Fighting and More

The devil is in the details of this highly entertaining Lucifer Season 3 sizzle reel, which just premiered at San Diego Comic-Con.
Well ahead of its Monday, Oct. 1 return (where it will now air at 8/7c, leading into the Marvel mutant drama The Gifted), the Fox drama put together this legitimately sizzling sizzle reel, which among other things includes:
* Lucifer having fun with “fun bags”
* A pajama party where Chloe alternately does impressions of Lucifer (a bad son?) and Joel Goodson
* A stolen smooch between… well, you’ll see.
* Amanadiel getting shot, and then taking some shots at his brother
* Maze being both utterly badass, when not sharing a secret (and awesome) handshake with Trixie
* Ella like you have never seen her before, twice
* Dr. Linda is “spinning” (if the room isn’t, that is)
All leading up to what appears to be the very tender exchange of a gift between [Spoiler] and [Spoiler].
Press PLAY above already and share your favorite moments!
These must be the 4 additional episodes they filmed in Season 2
Must be…they just started filming season 3 this week. These look like fun. Can’t wait!
Great Trailer.
So Lucifer, Dan and Welling’s character all after Chloe…interesting.
I hope we get more Trixie and Lucifer scenes, they are always gold!
I also hope that was Lucifer revealing himself to Chloe…it’s high time she knows.
The dan and Chloe kiss is a flashback scene from one of those episodes that’s was meant to air during Season Two post finale that was never Airedale
The trailer for the new season looks good and fun. I can’t wait to see the new season this October!