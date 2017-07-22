Comic-Con

Lucifer Season 3 Trailer: Risky Business, a Stolen Kiss, Cage Fighting and More

By /

The devil is in the details of this highly entertaining Lucifer Season 3 sizzle reel, which just premiered at San Diego Comic-Con.

Well ahead of its Monday, Oct. 1 return (where it will now air at 8/7c, leading into the Marvel mutant drama The Gifted), the Fox drama put together this legitimately sizzling sizzle reel, which among other things includes:

* Lucifer having fun with “fun bags”

* A pajama party where Chloe alternately does impressions of Lucifer (a bad son?) and Joel Goodson

* A stolen smooch between… well, you’ll see.

RELATEDFox Fall Premiere Dates: Empire, Lucifer, Lethal Weapon, Gotham and More

* Amanadiel getting shot, and then taking some shots at his brother

* Maze being both utterly badass, when not sharing a secret (and awesome) handshake with Trixie

* Ella like you have never seen her before, twice

* Dr. Linda is “spinning” (if the room isn’t, that is)

All leading up to what appears to be the very tender exchange of a gift between [Spoiler] and [Spoiler].

RELATEDLucifer Bets on NCIS Vet for Season 3 Guest Spot

Press PLAY above already and share your favorite moments!

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

7 Comments
  1. Mary says:
    July 22, 2017 at 3:10 PM

    These must be the 4 additional episodes they filmed in Season 2

    Reply
  2. Nolus says:
    July 22, 2017 at 3:20 PM

    Great Trailer.
    So Lucifer, Dan and Welling’s character all after Chloe…interesting.
    I hope we get more Trixie and Lucifer scenes, they are always gold!
    I also hope that was Lucifer revealing himself to Chloe…it’s high time she knows.

    Reply
    • Caroline says:
      July 22, 2017 at 3:54 PM

      The dan and Chloe kiss is a flashback scene from one of those episodes that’s was meant to air during Season Two post finale that was never Airedale

      Reply
  3. Joey Padron says:
    July 22, 2017 at 4:35 PM

    The trailer for the new season looks good and fun. I can’t wait to see the new season this October!

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 