Legends of Tomorrow @ Comic-Con: Dino Fights, Revisited Bisexuality and... Constantine? — Plus, Watch Trailer

The first footage from the upcoming season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s Season 3 — screened on Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con — promises “a greater evil” and, among many other things, offers a glimpse of guest star Billy Zane as politician/showman P.T. Barnum.

Legends‘ panel also gave fans the 411 on what’s in store for Sara’s love life, a possible riff between Captain Cold and Heat Wave and the likely introduction of Ray’s brother. Plus, talk of a Constantine cameo?! Read on and get scoop:

* How do the Legends fix time after epically breaking it? “One episode at a time,” EP Marc Guggenheim responded. While the Season 3 premiere will pick up directly from the finale, “We’re not going to fix time immediately. But we will deal with the issue of dinosaurs in Los Angeles,” as glimpsed at the close of the finale.

* Season 3 will introduce the animated Vixen series’ foe Kuasa; EP Phil Klemmer would also like to have some non-human villains on the show.

* Last season, the Waverider crew were the ones trying to fix time aberrations, but “now they’re sort of competing with the best and the brightest” in the Time Bureau, Klemmer previewed. “Rip Hunter has reconstituted with what the Time Masters used to be.”

* “I think it’s time for Sara to settle down or at least to have a relationship that’s more than a roll in the hay,” Klemmer said, acknowledging that “it’s hard when you’re traveling through time” to have a lasting romance. That said, “It’s definitely been a priority of ours this season to reestablish Sara’s bisexuality,” Guggenheim added.

* A concept for Episode 306: “We have a new character called Firestein. It’s a Freaky Friday sort of situation. So get ready to impersonate one another,” Klemmer told Franz Drameh and Victor Garber.

* There is a very good chance fans will meet Ray’s brother Sydney this season, to also be played by Brandon Routh.

* Wentworth Miller’s Captain Cold will return, but former partner-in-crime Heat Wave is “not going to get the version of his pal that he remembers,” Klemmer shared. Also different when he reappears: Damien Darhk, who is “a little less silly, a little more formidable,” Guggenheim warned.

* The newest member aboard the ship, Zari Adrianna Tomaz, is “a powerful woman who speaks her mind,” new series regular Tala Ashe described. Zari and the team are “going to butt heads at first,” with the hacker really clashing with Ray’s positivity. “She might be a little glass half-empty.”

* Waverider AI Gideon will appear in the flesh during the Season 3 opener.

* Episode 4 will head to the ’80s to investigate Ray Palmer’s childhood.

* Guggenheim revealed that they’ve had “really good conversations” with Matt Ryan to reprise his role as Constantine on Legends, but for now, the actor is busy with other projects.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 9/8c on The CW.