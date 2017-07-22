Legends of Tomorrow @ Comic-Con: Dino Fights, Revisited Bisexuality and... Constantine? — Plus, Watch Trailer

The first footage from the upcoming season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s Season 3 — screened on Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con — promises “a greater evil” and, among many other things, offers a glimpse of guest star Billy Zane as politician/showman P.T. Barnum.
Legends‘ panel also gave fans the 411 on what’s in store for Sara’s love life, a possible riff between Captain Cold and Heat Wave and the likely introduction of Ray’s brother. Plus, talk of a Constantine cameo?! Read on and get scoop:
* How do the Legends fix time after epically breaking it? “One episode at a time,” EP Marc Guggenheim responded. While the Season 3 premiere will pick up directly from the finale, “We’re not going to fix time immediately. But we will deal with the issue of dinosaurs in Los Angeles,” as glimpsed at the close of the finale.
* Season 3 will introduce the animated Vixen series’ foe Kuasa; EP Phil Klemmer would also like to have some non-human villains on the show.
* Last season, the Waverider crew were the ones trying to fix time aberrations, but “now they’re sort of competing with the best and the brightest” in the Time Bureau, Klemmer previewed. “Rip Hunter has reconstituted with what the Time Masters used to be.”
* “I think it’s time for Sara to settle down or at least to have a relationship that’s more than a roll in the hay,” Klemmer said, acknowledging that “it’s hard when you’re traveling through time” to have a lasting romance. That said, “It’s definitely been a priority of ours this season to reestablish Sara’s bisexuality,” Guggenheim added.
* A concept for Episode 306: “We have a new character called Firestein. It’s a Freaky Friday sort of situation. So get ready to impersonate one another,” Klemmer told Franz Drameh and Victor Garber.
* There is a very good chance fans will meet Ray’s brother Sydney this season, to also be played by Brandon Routh.
* Wentworth Miller’s Captain Cold will return, but former partner-in-crime Heat Wave is “not going to get the version of his pal that he remembers,” Klemmer shared. Also different when he reappears: Damien Darhk, who is “a little less silly, a little more formidable,” Guggenheim warned.
* The newest member aboard the ship, Zari Adrianna Tomaz, is “a powerful woman who speaks her mind,” new series regular Tala Ashe described. Zari and the team are “going to butt heads at first,” with the hacker really clashing with Ray’s positivity. “She might be a little glass half-empty.”
* Waverider AI Gideon will appear in the flesh during the Season 3 opener.
* Episode 4 will head to the ’80s to investigate Ray Palmer’s childhood.
* Guggenheim revealed that they’ve had “really good conversations” with Matt Ryan to reprise his role as Constantine on Legends, but for now, the actor is busy with other projects.
Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 9/8c on The CW.
I don’t understand why they use Damien Darhk so much. He was an awful villain on Arrow, and has continued to be annoying and boring on Legends. Very excited for more Captain Cold though!
Co-sign; worst villain in the Arrowverse, like, EVER.
That last line from the trailer has me cracking up.
I like the idea of rotating the team each season. I say kick another member out and try and nab Matt Ryan’s Constantine for good because it would bring an amazing dynamic to the team.
‘Reestablishing her bisexuality’ is just code for ‘Sarah’s going to have a male love interest this season’, right? Which is fine. Because she’s bi. We know this. It doesn’t need to be ‘reestablished’. A bi person is bi no matter who they date. I honestly wonder sometimes if the people who make this show might not know what bisexuality means. Just because Sarah’s been seducing women all through time and space (which is awesome), that never made her any less bi. She can date or hook up with a dude and nothing needs to be ‘reestablished’. Because a) she’s dated dudes before and b) she’s canonically very much out as bi. It’s fine, Guggenheim, we’re not gonna be mad if she dates a dude. That’s literally what bi means – that she can do that.
Sorry for the rant, my bisexual rage comes out sometimes when I hear stupid phrasing like this lol.
i think they said this because a few fans have been complaining about the fact that sara’s only been with women during the LoT seasons. snart may have been a potential love interest but it unfortunately never developed into something more serious. i think those fans were worried that the writers were trying to erase sara’s bisexuality. in a way, i can understand since there are so few bisexual characters on tv.
The trailer for season 3 looks really good. Funny what Stein said at the end of the trailer. Good scoop about the new season. I hope Matt Ryan will appear on the show at sometime in season 3!
Sick of Darkh. Love the idea of Constantine!!
Ew, Darhk again?!
Guy’s just been, like Reverse Flash, a caricature of himself.
And Snart?! Something tells me the creators needed a LOT more time to hash this out.
Can’t say I’m particularly excited for those guys to come back.
Give Matt Ryan *all* the money to get Constantine on the Waverider for ever…