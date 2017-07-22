Comic-Con

Courtesy of The CW

Legends of Tomorrow: Snart and Darhk Return, Arthur Darvill Now Recurring

By /

Season 3 is looking very Cold and Darhk for the Legends of Tomorrow.

The CW has announced that Wentworth Miller and Neal McDonough will reprise their roles as former Legion of Doom members Leonard Snart and Damien Darhk. McDonough will be a series regular, while Miller will recur.

Exclusive Comic-Con Portraits From Favorite Shows
Launch Gallery

In other casting news, original cast member Arthur Darvill will return as Rip Hunter but as a recurring guest star. Watch for Rip to butt heads with the time-tinkering Legends as the boss of the newly formed Time Bureau.

RELATEDSupergirl: Calista Flockhart Set to Return for Season 3 Premiere

As previously reported, Rip’s vacated seat aboard the Waverider will be filled by Zari Adrianna Tomaz (new series regular Tala Ashe), a Muslim-American computer nerd with a wry, combative attitude who hails from the year 2030. Also on tap for Season 3 is a mini-Titanic reunion between Victor Garber and Billy Zane, who is set to put in an appearance as politician/showman P.T. Barnum, who founded Barnum & Bailey Circus (aka “The Greatest Show on Earth”).

Legends kicks off its third season on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 9/8c, following the Season 4 premiere of The Flash.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 Comments
  1. tom42 (@go2tom42) says:
    July 22, 2017 at 4:44 PM

    Arthur Darvill was they only reason to watch this show

    Reply
  2. Joey Padron says:
    July 22, 2017 at 5:07 PM

    Good news both of them will be back on the show in new season! Glad Arthur will have a recurring role in season 3. I can’t wait to see the new season!

    Reply
  3. Kevin Mayne says:
    July 22, 2017 at 5:08 PM

    i am out

    Reply
  4. Lynne says:
    July 22, 2017 at 5:12 PM

    SNART!!!!

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 