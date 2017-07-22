Legends of Tomorrow: Snart and Darhk Return, Arthur Darvill Now Recurring

Season 3 is looking very Cold and Darhk for the Legends of Tomorrow.

The CW has announced that Wentworth Miller and Neal McDonough will reprise their roles as former Legion of Doom members Leonard Snart and Damien Darhk. McDonough will be a series regular, while Miller will recur.

In other casting news, original cast member Arthur Darvill will return as Rip Hunter but as a recurring guest star. Watch for Rip to butt heads with the time-tinkering Legends as the boss of the newly formed Time Bureau.

As previously reported, Rip’s vacated seat aboard the Waverider will be filled by Zari Adrianna Tomaz (new series regular Tala Ashe), a Muslim-American computer nerd with a wry, combative attitude who hails from the year 2030. Also on tap for Season 3 is a mini-Titanic reunion between Victor Garber and Billy Zane, who is set to put in an appearance as politician/showman P.T. Barnum, who founded Barnum & Bailey Circus (aka “The Greatest Show on Earth”).

Legends kicks off its third season on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 9/8c, following the Season 4 premiere of The Flash.