Home Alone's John Heard Dead at 72; TV Roles Included The Sopranos

Veteran actor John Heard, familiar to many as Macaulay Culkin’s Home Alone pop, was found dead on Friday in a Palo Alto, Calif. hotel room. He was 72.

A cause of death is not yet known, reports TMZ.

On the smaller screen, Heard’s credits included CBS’ adaptation of the 1994 John Grisham film The Client, The Sopranos (for which he earned an Emmy nomination as corrupt cop Vin Makazian), Jack & Bobby, Prison Break (playing Sara Tancredi’s governor father), NCIS: Los Angeles and, most recently, spring episodes of Fox’s APB and WGN America’s Outsiders.

In addition to his turns as Peter McCallister, Heard’s many film credits include Big, The Trip to Bountiful and Beaches.