John Heard Dead Dies
Shutterstock

Home Alone's John Heard Dead at 72; TV Roles Included The Sopranos

By /

Veteran actor John Heard, familiar to many as Macaulay Culkin’s Home Alone pop, was found dead on Friday in a Palo Alto, Calif. hotel room. He was 72.

A cause of death is not yet known, reports TMZ.

On the smaller screen, Heard’s credits included CBS’ adaptation of the 1994 John Grisham film The Client, The Sopranos (for which he earned an Emmy nomination as corrupt cop Vin Makazian), Jack & Bobby, Prison Break (playing Sara Tancredi’s governor father), NCIS: Los Angeles and, most recently, spring episodes of Fox’s APB and WGN America’s Outsiders.

In addition to his turns as Peter McCallister, Heard’s many film credits include Big, The Trip to Bountiful and Beaches.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 Comments
  1. Beckers0505 says:
    July 22, 2017 at 7:00 AM

    Oh no! I really enjoyed his movies. How sad.

    Reply
  2. Syl says:
    July 22, 2017 at 7:05 AM

    I always got him mixed up with Bruce Davison and Ryan O’Neal. RIP.

    Reply
  3. karrie pgh says:
    July 22, 2017 at 7:19 AM

    We just got caught up with ELEMENTARY to season 4, that’s the most recent thing we’ve seen him in. May kindness be extended to all who will miss him.

    Reply
  4. Joel Maurice says:
    July 22, 2017 at 7:56 AM

    He looked great for 72. Will be missed.

    Reply
  5. Carlos Lee says:
    July 22, 2017 at 8:01 AM

    RIP.

    Reply
  6. Kevin Tran says:
    July 22, 2017 at 8:44 AM

    I’ve always remember him as Macaulay Culkin’s dad in Home Alone 1 & 2 not to mention his amazing performance on The Sopranos (whacked after a suicidal plunged into the water). RIP John Heard :-(

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 