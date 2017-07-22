Comic-Con

The Flash Season 4 Trailer: Getting Barry Back Is a Matter of Life and Death

By /

Yeah, the members of Team Flash miss Barry Allen an awful lot, ever since he sacrificed himself to the Speed Force prison. But in the trailer for Season 4, which premiered at the San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, they are handed an extra reason to get their team leader back.

Because if they don’t produce the scarlet speedster, all of Central City will die. At the hands of some supernatural saber-rattling samurai-type monstrosity!

Also glimpsed in the trailer above, which points to Candice Patton’s Iris delivering the season premiere’s opening voiceover in Barry’s stead:

* Caitlin’s back, brandishing a big gun and seemingly right as rain…?

* Cisco channeling Han Solo (when he isn’t mourning his BFF)

* And at the very end, what appears to be a gung-ho, gadget-filled attempt to extract Barry from the Speed Force, in the name of saving their city.

The Flash returns Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8/7c.

3 Comments
  1. Stacie says:
    July 22, 2017 at 6:15 PM

    Any news if Tom Felton will be back?

    Reply
  2. Dominique says:
    July 22, 2017 at 6:55 PM

    looks awesome!
    co-signing the first question asked; do we know if tom felton will be back?

    Reply
  3. Diana says:
    July 22, 2017 at 7:29 PM

    So good! And I’m here for team leader Iris West!

    Reply
