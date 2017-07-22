Flash Cast Video: Will 'Scrambled' Barry Return in Time for His Wedding?

When The CW’s The Flash opens Season 4 (on Tuesday, Oct. 10), Barry is still trapped in the Speed Force, and becoming worse for the wear.

“[It’s a] pretty overwhelming experience,” Grant Gustin shared with Michael Ausiello in TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite. The longer he stays (voluntarily) imprisoned, “He’s getting a little scrambled… [and I] don’t think he will be same Barry when he comes out.”

In the meantime, since “the city still needs protecting,” Candice Patton says Team Flash “is finding a way” — and with Iris stepping up as team leader. “But yeah, we need Flash back,” she says.

Elsewhere in the video Q&A above: Keiynan Lonsdale talks about how the assorted team members have distinct ways of coping with Barry’s absence; Tom Cavanagh breaks the news to his castmates that not everyone was a fan of H.R. (R.I.P.); and the topic eventually comes around to whether the November date spied on Barry and Iris’ Save the Date cards means a sweeps (or Red?!) wedding.

All told, Danielle Panabaker says that Season 4 promises to be “a lot of fun,” bringing much of the series’ original “levity back.”

Want more scoop on The Flash, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.