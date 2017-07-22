Comic-Con

Flash Cast Video: Will 'Scrambled' Barry Return in Time for His Wedding?

When The CW’s The Flash opens Season 4 (on Tuesday, Oct. 10), Barry is still trapped in the Speed Force, and becoming worse for the wear.

“[It’s a] pretty overwhelming experience,” Grant Gustin shared with Michael Ausiello in TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite. The longer he stays (voluntarily) imprisoned, “He’s getting a little scrambled… [and I] don’t think he will be same Barry when he comes out.”

In the meantime, since “the city still needs protecting,” Candice Patton says Team Flash “is finding a way” — and with Iris stepping up as team leader. “But yeah, we need Flash back,” she says.

Elsewhere in the video Q&A above: Keiynan Lonsdale talks about how the assorted team members have distinct ways of coping with Barry’s absence; Tom Cavanagh breaks the news to his castmates that not everyone was a fan of H.R. (R.I.P.); and the topic eventually comes around to whether the November date spied on Barry and Iris’ Save the Date cards means a sweeps (or Red?!) wedding.

All told, Danielle Panabaker says that Season 4 promises to be “a lot of fun,” bringing much of the series’ original “levity back.”

  1. Confused32 says:
    July 22, 2017 at 4:56 PM

    Is Tom Felton coming back this season?

    • Lynne says:
      July 22, 2017 at 5:09 PM

      That’s what I want to know. I don’t recall anything happening to Julian in the finale. Based on his instagram though, it looks like Tom is off traveling and new season started filming in the last couple weeks. So who knows. I hope so though, he and Grant worked great off of one another.

  2. Lauren says:
    July 22, 2017 at 4:56 PM

    *Screams* y’all better not be playing with me. Barry and Iris deserve their happy ending and a wedding is just the start. I’m so excited to see what’s in store for them this coming season. Don’t let me down writers.

