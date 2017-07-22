Bob's Burgers Stars Reenact Infamous Lady Gaga Run-In — NSFW Video

Bob’s Burgers is cooking up a tasty menu of guest stars for Season 8… but we know one pop star who might not be lending her voice anytime soon.



The cast of Fox’s Emmy-winning cartoon dropped by TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite to give Michael Ausiello the scoop on Season 8. But first, they needed to hash out exactly what happened when Ausiello and cast member John Roberts (Linda) went to see Lady Gaga in concert. In the slightly NSFW video above, Roberts acts out his disappointing backstage encounter with Gaga — or “Lady Caca,” as he’s now calling her.

So who will be taking a seat at Bob’s counter in Season 8, then? The list of guest stars includes Silicon Valley‘s Thomas Middleditch, who gets nothing but praise from Kristen Schaal (Louise): “He is so good at improvising, and making me laugh in ways that this cast has never done for me.” (Ouch… that’s gotta sting.)

Also on tap for Season 8: Star Wars baddie and Girls alum Adam Driver, who will play “a key character in our hour-long Christmas special,” creator Loren Bouchard hints. Plus, we’ll hear guest stints from Fred Savage and Vanessa Bayer, as well as Kevin Kline, who will reprise his freshly Emmy-nominated role as wealthy landlord Mr. Fischoeder.

As for the rest of the video Q&A, the cast discusses the ramifications of Roberts’ recent move from L.A. to New York (which may lead to Schaal and co-star Dan Mintz shopping together at Old Navy and getting drunk at the Olive Garden), why the show’s latest Emmy nomination felt like “dodging a bullet” and how prepared they are to say goodbye to the show one day. (Hint: not at all.)

Bob’s Burgers returns for Season 8 on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 7:30/6:30c on Fox.

Press PLAY on the video above for some laughs with the Bob’s Burgers crew, then hit the comments with your Season 8 wish list.