Black Lightning Adds James Remar, Damon Gupton as Series Regulars

Black Lightning has struck twice, adding a pair of TV veterans to its freshman season cast.

James Remar (Dexter) and Damon Gupton (Bates Motel) have joined Season 1 of The CW’s latest superhero drama, both as series regulars, TVLine has learned. The news was confirmed during the show’s Comic-Con panel on Saturday.

Remar will play Peter Gambi, the oldest friend of Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams), who serves as father figure and mentor to the masked crime fighter. Gupton plays seasoned lawman Inspector Henderson, a detective who butts heads with Black Lightning at first, but soon finds common ground with the vigilante.

Best known for playing dad Harry Morgan on Dexter, Remar also had a memorable role as Samantha’s wealthy beau Richard on Sex and the City. This past season, he appeared on Fox’s Gotham and Hulu’s The Path.

Gupton played Norman Bates’ therapist Dr. Edwards on A&E’s Bates Motel, which wrapped up earlier this year. His other recent TV roles include Criminal Minds, Goliath and The Player.

Black Lightning is slated to debut at midseason on The CW.