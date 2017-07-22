Video: Arrow's Stephen Amell Reacts in Real-Time to That Big Season 6 News (Warning: Extremely Foul Language)

To say Arrow star Stephen Amell is a gigantic Michael Emerson fan is a gargantuan understatement. I learned this first hand Saturday inside TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite when I unwittingly broke news of the Lost and Person of Interest star’s Season 6 casting to Amell and several of his cast mates.

And the typically unflappable actor proceeded to freak the you-know-what out.

“I’m f–king fired up!” Amell exclaimed. His equally-as-stoked co-star Echo Kellum shouted, “Holy s–tballs!”

Exec producer Wendy Mericle, meanwhile, all but confirmed that Emerson’s character will have at least a trace of evil in his DNA, teasing that his top-secret alter ego is “morally compromised.”

Elsewhere in the video Q&A above: Mericle addressed (my personal theory/hope) that Felicity and Oliver will tie the knot alongside The Flash‘s Barry and Iris in a wedding-themed November sweeps crossover event; Amell assessed Oliver’s fitness is a parent; and Emily Bett Rickards floats an alternate title for Arrow that starts with an “E” and ends with a “N.”