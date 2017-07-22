Video: Arrow's Stephen Amell Reacts in Real-Time to That Big Season 6 News (Warning: Extremely Foul Language)

To say Arrow star Stephen Amell is a gigantic Michael Emerson fan is a gargantuan understatement. I learned this first hand Saturday inside TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite when I unwittingly broke news of the Lost and Person of Interest star’s Season 6 casting to Amell and several of his cast mates.
And the typically unflappable actor proceeded to freak the you-know-what out.
“I’m f–king fired up!” Amell exclaimed. His equally-as-stoked co-star Echo Kellum shouted, “Holy s–tballs!”
Exec producer Wendy Mericle, meanwhile, all but confirmed that Emerson’s character will have at least a trace of evil in his DNA, teasing that his top-secret alter ego is “morally compromised.”
Elsewhere in the video Q&A above: Mericle addressed (my personal theory/hope) that Felicity and Oliver will tie the knot alongside The Flash‘s Barry and Iris in a wedding-themed November sweeps crossover event; Amell assessed Oliver’s fitness is a parent; and Emily Bett Rickards floats an alternate title for Arrow that starts with an “E” and ends with a “N.”
Stephen’s slow realization of the news about Michael Emerson is OUTSTANDING.
I LOVE THIS CAST
I thought Stephen was joking, but they’re genuine reaction about Michael Emerson was amazing!
Michael Emerson is an awesome casting for this show. I really hope he plays Cayden James and we get to see him with Felicity. That would be fantastic.
–
lol at Stephen’s reaction though!
Oh, forgot. NO to a double wedding. I want Olicity to get married on their own. Both couples deserve their own weddings.
That is a very low bar for “extremely foul language”.
Yeah!! to Michael Emerson.
No, no, no, no to a joint wedding. Let Barry and Iris get their own storyline.
What’s the point of asking for our questions if they are never asked. Like I know plenty of us asked Black Siren questions and nothing was asked
Black Siren was covered in AA last week: http://tvline.com/2017/07/12/roseanne-revival-glenn-quinn-death-mark-abc/
I’m referring to comic con. If you are gonna ask for our questions then spread it to all the actors not just some.
Their reactions were awesome. That is pretty much how I’d react. Question, isn’t The Vampire Diaries the second longest CW show? At first I thought he wasn’t counting Supernatural because it originated on The WB but then he named it as the longest running show. Is the episode count somehow longer for Arrow?
Second longest-running show currently on The CW was the intended parameter.