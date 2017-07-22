Comic-Con

Video: Arrow's Stephen Amell Reacts in Real-Time to That Big Season 6 News (Warning: Extremely Foul Language)

To say Arrow star Stephen Amell is a gigantic Michael Emerson fan is a gargantuan understatement. I learned this first hand Saturday inside TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite when I unwittingly broke news of the Lost and Person of Interest star’s Season 6 casting to Amell and several of his cast mates. 

And the typically unflappable actor proceeded to freak the you-know-what out.

I’m f–king fired up!” Amell exclaimed. His equally-as-stoked co-star Echo Kellum shouted, “Holy s–tballs!”

Exec producer Wendy Mericle, meanwhile, all but confirmed that Emerson’s character will have at least a trace of evil in his DNA, teasing that his top-secret alter ego is “morally compromised.”

Elsewhere in the video Q&A above: Mericle addressed (my personal theory/hope) that Felicity and Oliver will tie the knot alongside The Flash‘s Barry and Iris in a wedding-themed November sweeps crossover event; Amell assessed Oliver’s fitness is a parent; and Emily Bett Rickards floats an alternate title for Arrow that starts with an “E” and ends with a “N.”

11 Comments
  1. Maria Sakhrani says:
    July 22, 2017 at 6:38 PM

    Stephen’s slow realization of the news about Michael Emerson is OUTSTANDING.

    Reply
  2. Lysh says:
    July 22, 2017 at 6:43 PM

    I LOVE THIS CAST
    I thought Stephen was joking, but they’re genuine reaction about Michael Emerson was amazing!

    Reply
  3. Lizzie says:
    July 22, 2017 at 6:43 PM

    Michael Emerson is an awesome casting for this show. I really hope he plays Cayden James and we get to see him with Felicity. That would be fantastic.

    lol at Stephen’s reaction though!

    Reply
    • Lizzie says:
      July 22, 2017 at 6:46 PM

      Oh, forgot. NO to a double wedding. I want Olicity to get married on their own. Both couples deserve their own weddings.

      Reply
  4. Andrew C (@AndrewInMiami) says:
    July 22, 2017 at 6:48 PM

    That is a very low bar for “extremely foul language”.

    Reply
  5. kath says:
    July 22, 2017 at 6:56 PM

    Yeah!! to Michael Emerson.

    No, no, no, no to a joint wedding. Let Barry and Iris get their own storyline.

    Reply
  6. Karen says:
    July 22, 2017 at 6:57 PM

    What’s the point of asking for our questions if they are never asked. Like I know plenty of us asked Black Siren questions and nothing was asked

    Reply
  7. Red Snapper says:
    July 22, 2017 at 8:13 PM

    Their reactions were awesome. That is pretty much how I’d react. Question, isn’t The Vampire Diaries the second longest CW show? At first I thought he wasn’t counting Supernatural because it originated on The WB but then he named it as the longest running show. Is the episode count somehow longer for Arrow?

    Reply
