Arrow @ Comic-Con: Multiple Big Bads, Oliver's Daddy Issues and More Scoop

The Arrow cast and producers weren’t giving away intel about who did or didn’t survive that Lian Yu explosion during the show’s Comic-Con panel on Saturday — but they did drop some scoop about Season 6.

Read on to find out who’s getting the flashback treatment, how Oliver is faring as a dad, who’s the new thorn in team Arrow’s side and more.

* In keeping with next season’s found-family theme, a “villainous cabal” rather than a single foe will torment Oliver & Co. throughout the season. As reported here, Michael Emerson (Person of Interest) will be part of the group, and Anatoly will also return “with a literal vengeance,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim previewed. “You can also expect a really cool announcement [about] Richard Dragon from the comics, who will also be among our villains.”

* Oliver is “not the best dad,” Stephen Amell admitted. “My first day on Season 6, it was all with Jack [Moore], who plays William.” Although the two had shared scenes before, “we had never really acted together, and I was really legitimately nervous. He exceeded my expectations, and I’m loving my scenes with him. But yeah, he’s a s–t dad.”

* Season 6’s occasional flashbacks will be character-specific. In addition to his appearance in the season opener, Manu Bennett’s Slade is “also coming back for a special two-part episode in the first half of the season, where we’re really going to be focusing hard on his character, post-everything he’s experienced on the show,” Guggenheim revealed. “We intend to do a Slade Wilson flashback story.”

* “I’m so excited to be back. It feels like I never left,” returning series regular Katie Cassidy said. “It’s interesting, the dynamic between Black Siren and the other characters. It’s exactly opposite to Laurel or Black Canary.”

* As for Vigilante’s mysterious identity, “you can probably expect that whoever is underneath that mask is a face that is familiar to you,” Guggenheim teased.

* Kacey Rohl will reprise her role as Helix hacker Alena.

Arrow Season 6 premieres on its new night: Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9/8c on The CW.