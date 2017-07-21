Westworld Season 2 Cast Neil Jackson Jonathan Tucker
Westworld Rounds Up Neil Jackson, Jonathan Tucker for Season 2 Roles

Westworld has tossed its lasso around a pair of Season 2 cast additions.

HBO’s sci-fi Western has added Sleepy Hollow veteran Neil Jackson as a series regular for its upcoming sophomore season, according to our sister site Deadline. Also, Jonathan Tucker (Kingdom, Hannibal) has joined the Season 2 cast in a recurring role.

Jackson will play Nicholas, a charming man who finds himself in uncharted territory, while Tucker takes on the role of Major Craddock, an imposing military officer. (But let’s be honest: They’ll probably both turn out to be robots, right?)

On Fox’s Sleepy Hollow, Jackson played Abraham Van Brunt, aka the Headless Horseman. He also had recent roles on Blindspot and The Originals, and co-stars in Stana Katic’s upcoming crime drama Absentia.

Tucker co-stars as fighter Jay Kulina on AT&T Audience Network’s MMA drama Kingdom, currently airing its third and final season. He also had memorable arcs on NBC’s Hannibal and FX’s Justified.

Westworld‘s highly anticipated second season is slated to hit HBO sometime next year.

3 Comments
  1. Michael says:
    July 21, 2017 at 2:18 PM

    Tucker is a fantastic actor. He should be the next guy to play Wolverine. He would be perfect!

    Reply
  2. Thithya says:
    July 21, 2017 at 2:42 PM

    Great news. They’re both very hold actors, especially Tucker.
    Btw both also had a guest star role in PIO which is also a Nolan series :-)

    Reply
