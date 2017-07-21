Vikings Season 5 Gets Premiere Date, Trailer Teasing 'The End of Our World'

History’s Vikings not only announced a Season 5 premiere date at the San Diego Comic-Con, it also released a typically intense trailer that warns of A) a war between brothers, B) a civil war and, for good measure, C) no less than “the end of of world” (as Lagertha puts it).

Returning Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 9/8c with a two-hour premiere, Vikings‘ new run features Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors) as Bishop Heahmund, joining series regulars Katheryn Winnick, Gustaf Skarsgård, Alexander Ludwig and Alex Høgh Andersen.

RELATED Olivia Munn Joins History’s SIX

Per the cabler, Season 5 begins with Ivar the Boneless asserting his leadership over the Great Heathen Army, while Lagertha reigns as Queen of Kattegat. Ivar’s murder of his brother Sigurd sets the stage for vicious battles to come as Ragnar’s sons plot their next moves after avenging their father’s death. Bjorn follows his destiny into the Mediterranean Sea and Floki, who is suffering from the loss of his wife Helga, takes to the seas submitting himself to the will of the gods.

The trailer above finishes with an ominous image, of an an Icelandic volcano erupting, as Lagertha’s aforementioned words weigh heavy….

Want scoop on Vikings, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.