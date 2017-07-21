Comic-Con

Vikings Season 5 Gets Premiere Date, Trailer Teasing 'The End of Our World'

By /

History’s Vikings not only announced a Season 5 premiere date at the San Diego Comic-Con, it also released a typically intense trailer that warns of A) a war between brothers, B) a civil war and, for good measure, C) no less than “the end of of world” (as Lagertha puts it).

Exclusive Comic-Con Portraits From Favorite Shows
Launch Gallery

RELATEDCable/Streaming Scorecard: What’s Renewed? What’s Cancelled?

Returning Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 9/8c with a two-hour premiere, Vikings‘ new run features Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors) as Bishop Heahmund, joining series regulars Katheryn Winnick, Gustaf Skarsgård, Alexander Ludwig and Alex Høgh Andersen.

RELATED Olivia Munn Joins History’s SIX

Per the cabler, Season 5 begins with Ivar the Boneless asserting his leadership over the Great Heathen Army, while Lagertha reigns as Queen of Kattegat. Ivar’s murder of his brother Sigurd sets the stage for vicious battles to come as Ragnar’s sons plot their next moves after avenging their father’s death. Bjorn follows his destiny into the Mediterranean Sea and Floki, who is suffering from the loss of his wife Helga, takes to the seas submitting himself to the will of the gods.

The trailer above finishes with an ominous image, of an an Icelandic volcano erupting, as Lagertha’s aforementioned words weigh heavy….

Want scoop on Vikings, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 