Timeless Team Talks 'More Intense' Season 2, This Is Us Crossover, Having to Add 'Chicago' to Show Title

To score that historic un-cancellation, NBC’s Timeless only had to make two small concessions: the subtraction of one cast member’s salary (sorry, Malcolm!), and the addition of Chicago to its show title.
So joked the cast and creators during their visit with Michael Ausiello at TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite, where they also teased the prospect of a This Is Us crossover that would ultimately erupt into a West Side Story-like rumble.
As for what that well-earned Season 2 — premiering as early as March 2018, but possibly not until summer — will look like, EP Eric Kripke said things will be “much more intense” as the Time Team deals with the “big, big problem” that is Lucy’s Rittenhouse-embedded mother and a “complicated” alliance with Garcia Flynn.
Also discussed in the video Q&A above is the scrapped storyline that now is back on the drawing board thanks to the show’s relocation from Vancouver to the Paramount lot in Los Angeles; whether a certain cast member will finally get to sing; and the show’s possible appointment with a young Dr. King.
Want more scoop on Timeless, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
The thing to worry is that such a long break will kill the show anyways. Hopefully they keep that in mind when shooting season 2. Makes no sense to air such an expensive show during summer. Hope they can get a spring entry and be able to air all 10 eps without break.
Isn’t it more expensive to shoot in LA than in Vancouver??
Discussed in the video Q&A above.
I joked when they had the Al Capone episode in Chicago that they should call it Chicago Timeless if that’s what they needed to do to get renewed. I’d watch if all the eps were set in different time periods in Chicago. Whatever needs to be done to keep the show on.
I am a bit torn about the show. While I enjoyed the period pieces and the stories they told there, I am also disappointed on how casual they treat the actual time travel on the show. They treat it like one group is getting into a car and driving to another city and all you have to do is to get another car and drive after them.
Changes to the timeline only ever seem to happen at the end of an episode when the good guys return. Not when the bad guys depart.
BTTF at least had the “ripple effect” where changes in the past travelled into the future like a wave, which is why Marty’s siblings disappeared first (because they were older) and we could actually see the newspapers change their headlines.
If I go into the past and kill you yesterday, the you of today will immediately cease to exist (because you died yesterday!). You won’t have a chance to watch me leave in my time machine and then jump onto another to prevent me from doing what I already did yesterday!
To solve this dilemma you’d have to stipulate that any time travel into the past creates an alternate version of today. One where the time traveller actually was in the past and changed something. But that would not have any impact on your life because it’s an alternate reality. It’s not your reality. This way any time traveller could never return to the present s/he started from but only the the alternate one their actions have created in the past.
While that would still be a goal someone may want to achieve, there is no point in making a cat and mouse game out of it.
“Changes to the timeline only ever seem to happen at the end of an episode when the good guys return. Not when the bad guys depart.”
-> You’re saying if the baddies go back and kill the goodies parents then the goodies won’t have time to go back to stop them cos they won’t exist, right ?
-> Can explain this away by the ripple effect of the baddies parent killing needs time to reach the goddies time point, so if they can leave before the ripple reaches them then they can stop the baddies from ever doing it. :)
“If I go into the past and kill you yesterday, the you of today will immediately cease to exist (because you died yesterday!). You won’t have a chance to watch me leave in my time machine and then jump onto another to prevent me from doing what I already did yesterday!”
-> That depends on whether you prescribe to the Looper form of time travel or the one where each time travel event creates a new timeline. In the Looper form if you go back from 2017 and hack off a hand of a baddie then the baddie in 2017 loses his hand now.
“To solve this dilemma you’d have to stipulate that any time travel into the past creates an alternate version of today. One where the time traveller actually was in the past and changed something. But that would not have any impact on your life because it’s an alternate reality. It’s not your reality. This way any time traveller could never return to the present s/he started from but only the the alternate one their actions have created in the past.”
-> Ah, you’re a 2nd option guy/gal. Me too. But this option would make for a pretty boring show as any time travel to STOP something from happening wouldn’t be stopping it, only creating a 2nd time line in which that thing didn’t happen. The original time line in which that DID happen will still exist, only unreachable, unless someone invents a machine to jump between Universes.
BTW even though I’m a “new timeline in a new universe” guy I can still watch this show and love it. :)
Good and funny interview with the cast and producers. I can’t wait for season 2! Hope season 2 airs sometime next spring!