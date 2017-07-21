Timeless Team Talks 'More Intense' Season 2, This Is Us Crossover, Having to Add 'Chicago' to Show Title

To score that historic un-cancellation, NBC’s Timeless only had to make two small concessions: the subtraction of one cast member’s salary (sorry, Malcolm!), and the addition of Chicago to its show title.

So joked the cast and creators during their visit with Michael Ausiello at TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite, where they also teased the prospect of a This Is Us crossover that would ultimately erupt into a West Side Story-like rumble.

As for what that well-earned Season 2 — premiering as early as March 2018, but possibly not until summer — will look like, EP Eric Kripke said things will be “much more intense” as the Time Team deals with the “big, big problem” that is Lucy’s Rittenhouse-embedded mother and a “complicated” alliance with Garcia Flynn.

Also discussed in the video Q&A above is the scrapped storyline that now is back on the drawing board thanks to the show’s relocation from Vancouver to the Paramount lot in Los Angeles; whether a certain cast member will finally get to sing; and the show’s possible appointment with a young Dr. King.

