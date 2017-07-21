Comic-Con

The Walking Dead Season 8 Trailer Pits Negan Against… Well, Everybody!

He had it comin’. And in the trailer for Season 8 of The Walking Dead that dropped Friday at San Diego Comic-Con, it looks like a can of whupass may finally — finally! — be opened on Negan.

By the end of Season 7, Rick and Team Alexandria had allied against the Saviors and Scavengers with not only Maggie and Team Hilltop but also Ezekiel and Team Kingdom. So it appeared that the time was nigh for Glenn and Abraham’s murders to be avenged. But, as the clip suggests — Ezekiel promises that “Whatever comes next, we’ve won. We’ve already won!” — it isn’t going to be easy. Or pretty. (Did anyone expect it to be?)

As previously reported, the AMC drama returns Sunday, Oct. 22, with three actors having been bumped up to series-regular status: Pollyanna McIntosh (the Scavengers’ formidable leader, Jadis), Steven Ogg (Negan’s right-hand man, Simon) and Katelyn Nacon (Carl’s girlfriend, Enid).

Press PLAY on the video above to check out the preview, then hit the comments. What are you most looking forward to in Season 8? Rick taking down Negan? Michonne pummeling Jadis? An answer to the question, “Old Rick?! WTF?!” Or something else?

4 Comments
  1. Terrier says:
    July 21, 2017 at 12:54 PM

    As long as this Negan clown is around – pass..

    Reply
  2. Natalie says:
    July 21, 2017 at 1:10 PM

    I can’t wait. But Negan needs to go.. And Jardis. That’s all I ask.

    Reply
  3. Walkie says:
    July 21, 2017 at 1:10 PM

    Weird trailer. All over the place.

    And JDM has to figure out how to play Negan with a little more nuance. He’s become so boring.

    Reply
  4. Gina says:
    July 21, 2017 at 1:11 PM

    The last couple of seconds has me shook! (Did I use that right, kids?)

    I mean of course I was excited before but this is just making the wait worse. My guess is war will wrap up around mid-season. At least, I hope so.

    Reply
