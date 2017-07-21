The Walking Dead Season 8 Trailer Pits Negan Against… Well, Everybody!

He had it comin’. And in the trailer for Season 8 of The Walking Dead that dropped Friday at San Diego Comic-Con, it looks like a can of whupass may finally — finally! — be opened on Negan.

By the end of Season 7, Rick and Team Alexandria had allied against the Saviors and Scavengers with not only Maggie and Team Hilltop but also Ezekiel and Team Kingdom. So it appeared that the time was nigh for Glenn and Abraham’s murders to be avenged. But, as the clip suggests — Ezekiel promises that “Whatever comes next, we’ve won. We’ve already won!” — it isn’t going to be easy. Or pretty. (Did anyone expect it to be?)

As previously reported, the AMC drama returns Sunday, Oct. 22, with three actors having been bumped up to series-regular status: Pollyanna McIntosh (the Scavengers’ formidable leader, Jadis), Steven Ogg (Negan’s right-hand man, Simon) and Katelyn Nacon (Carl’s girlfriend, Enid).

What are you most looking forward to in Season 8? Rick taking down Negan? Michonne pummeling Jadis? An answer to the question, "Old Rick?! WTF?!" Or something else?