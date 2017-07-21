Ratings: Gong Show, Beat Shazam Hit Lows; Zoo and Night Shift Rock Steady

The Gong Show this Thursday drew 2.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to mark new season lows.

Opening ABC’s night, Boy Band (2.3 mil/0.5) dipped to hit and tie its own lows, while Battle of the Network Stars (2.5 mil/0.7) stabilized in the demo.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Big Brother (5.9 mil/1.8) held steady week-to-week to lead the night in the demo, while a Big Bang rerun drew Thursday’s biggest audience (6.5 mil). Zoo (2.9 mil/0.6) held steady in the demo for a third consecutive week.

NBC | Hollywood Game Night (3.8 mil/0.9) matched its previous outing, The Wall (5 mil/1.1) dipped and The Night Shift (4.2 mil/0.7) held steady in the demo for a fourth straight week.

FOX | The already renewed Beat Shazam (2.8 mil/0.8) dipped to new lows, while Love Connection (2.3 mil/0.7) ticked up a tenth in the demo.

THE CW | Penn & Teller (1.8 mil/0.4) was steady.

