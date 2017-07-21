Big Bang Theory @ Comic-Con: 'Shamy' Proposal Intel and a Gag Gone Wrong

So… did The Big Bang Theory‘s Amy say yes?

That was the question of the hour as the CBS comedy’s cast members took the stage Friday morning at San Diego Comic-Con: Did Mayim Bialik’s character accept the cliffhanger marriage proposal offered by Jim Parsons’ Sheldon at the end of Season 10?

Sadly (though not surprisingly), the show’s cast and creative team gave no indication of whether Leonard & Co. should start getting measured for tuxedos and bridesmaids gowns. The most information fans got on the pivotal scene came from Kaley Cuoco, who recalled documenting the moment with her Polaroid camera while the rest of the cast and crew crowded around the set.

“We were all crying, watching them do it,” Kunal Nayyar said.

The panel, held in Hall H, found cast members Johnny Galecki, Kevin Sussman, Nayyar and Cuoco — as well as producers David Goetsch, Eric Kaplan, Maria Ferrari, Steve Holland, Bill Prady and Steve Molaro — holding forth on all things Bang-able in the CBS comedy’s upcoming Season 11. Among the highlights:

* When one of the writers asked whether the cast changed in front of each other (um, OK?), Nayyar answered, “I’ve seen Simon [Helberg] try to wiggle into his pants much more than I would like to admit… He’s got a great bottom.”

* A fan asked whether Cuoco knows Penny’s maiden name, which has never been revealed on the series. “I have it in my head what I think what it is,” the actress said. “But now I’m Penny Hofstadter, so it doesn’t matter.”

* Sussman and Nayyar reminisced about shooting the Season 10 scene where Raj slips into a jacuzzi, only to realize that Stuart is already submerged in it. “It was a little disgusting, but not because of Kevin. Kevin was the best part of the hot tub,” Nayyar said. “Our legs would touch, and then we’d act like it didn’t. It was quite awkward.”

* Molaro cued up an outtake in which Galecki and Cuoco had planned a gag — they envisioned Leonard and Penny’s fight at the restaurant in Season 6’s Valentine’s Day episode going really, really wrong — but which ended with Cuoco bleeding from the forehead. “I had to go get stitches that day… We had to change the blocking,” the actress said. “I got back, and there were all these signs: No more fun allowed!” (In the clip, you can hear — but not see — a bleeding Cuoco say from the floor, “I’m OK. I’m OK. Just get me a napkin.”)

* During a conversation about guest stars that had mad the cast and crew fanboy and -girl out, Holland remembered a day when Star Wars royalty James Earl Jones and Carrie Fisher were both around. “They met for the first time on our set,” he said. “She came out and said, ‘Dad!'”

* The panel ended with what Molaro called a “never-before-seen version of ‘Soft Kitty'” singalong. Alternate lyrics: ‘Soft bunny, warm bunny, floppy ears on top, happy bunny, sleepy bunny, hop, hop, hop” and “Hard turtle, wet turtle, where did your head go? Happy turtle, sleepy turtle, slow, slow, slow.”