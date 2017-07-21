The 100 @ Comic-Con: The Cast Talks New Enemies, New Looks and (Potential) New 'Ships in Season 5

Clarke’s new hair isn’t the only big change coming to The 100 in Season 5.

The cast and EPs of the CW series — Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Chris Larkin, Dean White and Jason Rothenberg — assembled Friday for the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, where they revealed all kinds of craziness about the adventures still to come:

* “The prison ship [from the season finale] is from Earth,” Rothenberg revealed. “They’re from before the first apocalypse. They were in hyper-sleep for 100 years. They’ve come back to this planet that they don’t recognize. All that’s left is this Garden of Eden that Clarke’s been living in with her daughter.”

* “It’s nice to be playing someone a little closer to my age,” Taylor said of the time jump. “It’ll be exciting to see her as a 24-year-old woman who’s been through so much, and is now taking on this maternal role.”

* “Octavia doesn’t have a clue what she’s doing,” Avgeropoulos admitted, “but she doesn’t want to set off chaos with 1,200 people in the bunker. … You’ll see what her plan is to keep the peace and how she reprimands others in her own special way.”

* “Raven is so special because she’s so smart,” Morgan said. “She’s a key ingredient in the mix for their survival. Her heart weighs on her a lot. The only reason everyone is in space is because of Raven.”

* “All of us have to change up [in space],” Harmon said. “It’s freeing in a lot of ways. Over six years, a lot of therapy can happen. Murphy’s definitely going to change.”

* “Harper is Monty’s main lifeline at the current moment,” Larkin said. “He owes her his life. She chose him. I don’t know if they’re still together. … Maybe Monty and Murphy are together. It’s been six years!”

* New series regular Tasya Teles also arrived on stage to talk about Echo’s future: “I think about it a lot. Who will she become friends with? … I was thinking she’d get close to Raven for some reason. They’re girls who get things done. I see those two having an alliance.”

* Rothenberg wouldn’t say whether any new couples have formed during the time jump, but he reminded us that “six years is a long time.”

* As for what everyone will look like in Season 5, the cast has no shortage of ideas. (But don’t expect Morley to grow his own beard. He says they’re looking into the show’s beard budget.)

Your thoughts on The 100‘s panel reveals? Drop ’em in a comment below.