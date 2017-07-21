Comic-Con

Psych @ Comic-Con: Watch Shawn and Gus Get Back in Shape for TV-Movie

Shawn and Gus hit the home gym — and down a few pineapple cocktails — in a newly released short screened at Psych: The Movie‘s San Diego Comic-Con panel.

The footage finds James Roday and Dulé Hill back in character, as the inseparable crime-solving duo attempt to whip themselves back into “Psych shape” ahead of the feature-length revival, which is slated to bow on USA Network in December. After sharing what proves to be an unnecessary phone call, the video cuts to the world’s least-inspiring training montage — not that we’d want it any other way.

Also announced at Friday’s Comic-Con panel: Westworld‘s Jimmi Simpson (who moderated the event) will reprise his role as Mary Lightly in the forthcoming TV-movie. (But mum’s the word whether Mary is dead or alive.)

As previously reported, the holiday-themed Psych: The Movie finds original cast members Roday, Hill, Maggie Lawson, Corbin Bernsen, Kirsten Nelson and possibly Timothy Omundson (who recently suffered a stroke but may appear in “some way”) reuniting “during the holidays after a mystery assailant targets one of their own.”

Previously announced guest stars include Chuck‘s Zachary Levi (as Thin White Duke), Ballers‘ Jazmyn Simon (as Selene), The Karate Kid‘s Ralph Macchio (as Nick Conforth) and WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair (as, ahem, Heather Rockrear).

Press PLAY on the video below to see basic cable’s best “brofriends” back in action.

2 Comments
  1. Joey Padron says:
    July 21, 2017 at 11:08 AM

    Love the video that James and Dule did. Great to see them play Shawn and Gus again. So excited to see the movie this December!

    Reply
  2. PatriciaLee says:
    July 21, 2017 at 11:17 AM

    Shawn & Gus are back! All is right with the world.

    Reply
