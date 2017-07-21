New Preacher Season 2 Trailer Offers Hope to Cassidy/Tulip Shippers, Hints at a Hellbreak for Eugene and Hitler

“What the hell just happened there?” asks a stunned Cassidy in a new Preacher trailer teasing the rest of Season 2. And after you see what Tulip does to him in the clip, used to kick off the series’ San Diego Comic-Con panel, you’ll likely be asking the same question.

The promo, as wacky and action-packed as the AMC drama itself, also reveals that Eugene is about to try to escape from hell with the help of new pal Hitler, hints at a possible new alliance between the Saint of Killers and Satan, and gives us our first real introduction to Herr Starr, the nefarious Grail bigwig played by The Crown’s Pip Torrens.

Based on Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon’s comic-book series, Preacher (which airs Mondays at 9/8c) added to its cast this season not only Torrens but Julie Ann Emery (Better Call Saul) as Lara, Malcolm Barrett (Dear White People) as Hoover and Noah Taylor (Game of Thrones) as the aforementioned Nazi.

Press PLAY above to check out the video, then hit the comments. Are you enjoying Season 2 more than Season 1? Or do you miss Annville?