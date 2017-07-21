Comic-Con
Con Man Series Syfy
Alan Tudyk and Nathan Fillion's Web Series Con Man Gets TV Home on Syfy

Con Man — “a celebration of sci-fi fandom,” starring Firefly alumni Alan Tudyk and Nathan Fillion — will bring said party to Syfy, which has acquired Seasons 1 and 2 of the web series.

The announcement was made on Friday evening during Syfy’s “Con Man: Cons and Fandom Culture” panel at San Diego Comic-Con, by creator, star and moderator Tudyk.

VIDEOSNathan Fillion, Alan Tudyk Talk ‘Reviving’ Firefly in Con Man, Gunning for Adam Baldwin in Season 2

Set for a September Syfy premiere, the Emmy-nominated, short-form web series is loosely based on the post-Firefly careers of Tudyk and Fillion, following the journey of Wray Nerely, a washed-up, former sci-fi celebrity who revisits his glory days on the convention circuit, while Fillion’s character, Jack Moore, goes on to become an A-list celeb.

Watch a trailer below, plus our 2016 Comic-Con Q&A with Tudyk and Fillion:

1 Comment
  1. Regina says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:43 PM

    Perfect place for this show and the bigger platform will let others enjoy the fun. I was an original backer & I’m glad I helped give this project its start.

    Reply
