Comic-Con
Iron Fist Renewed Season 2
Courtesy of Netflix

Marvel's Iron Fist Renewed for Season 2

By /

Danny Rand has more punches to pack, now that Marvel’s Iron Fist has been renewed at Netflix for Season 2.

Exclusive Comic-Con Portraits From Favorite Shows
Launch Gallery

RELATEDCable/Streaming Scorecard: What’s Renewed? What’s Cancelled?

The announcement was made by Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb on Friday evening at the San Diego Comic-Con, four months after the martial-arts series released its freshman run to the streaming service.

In the wake of middling critical reviews, TVLine readers gave the Iron Fist series premiere an average grade of “C+,” while on Metacritic it scored a 37.

VIDEOSThe Defenders Cast ‘Spoils’ That Moment, Talks Possible Season 2

Sister series Daredevil has been renewed for Season 3, while Jessica Jones and Luke Cage will each be back for Season 2. The next salvo in Netflix’s Marvel-verse, the team-up event The Defenders, arrives Friday, Aug. 18, starring Daredevil‘s Charlie Cox, Luke Cage‘s Mike Colter, Jessica Jones‘ Krysten Ritter and Iron Fist‘s own Finn Jones.

VIDEO: The Defenders Cast ‘Spoils’ That
Moment, Talks Possible Season 2

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

10 Comments
  1. T.W.S.S. says:
    July 21, 2017 at 6:01 PM

    Really expected Netflix to quietly cancel this. At least it means more Ward.

    Reply
  2. tvloverSA says:
    July 21, 2017 at 6:02 PM

    The definatly the worst of all the four it warranted a cancellation. ..

    Reply
  3. Jimmy says:
    July 21, 2017 at 6:16 PM

    Now that we’re stuck with this actor somebody please teach him some martial arts skills.

    Reply
  4. spitalo says:
    July 21, 2017 at 6:30 PM

    yet sense8 is cancelled?

    Reply
  5. Tribal Mischief says:
    July 21, 2017 at 6:32 PM

    I’m glad, I enjoyed it a bunch and thought it was the most consistent of the Marvel shows to date. I recognize I’m alone, but I’m good with it. For once TV has saved a show just for me.

    Reply
  6. leo says:
    July 21, 2017 at 6:39 PM

    Yikes. From Scott buck, the guy who destroyed everything he touched.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 