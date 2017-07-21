Marvel's Iron Fist Renewed for Season 2

Danny Rand has more punches to pack, now that Marvel’s Iron Fist has been renewed at Netflix for Season 2.
The announcement was made by Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb on Friday evening at the San Diego Comic-Con, four months after the martial-arts series released its freshman run to the streaming service.
In the wake of middling critical reviews, TVLine readers gave the Iron Fist series premiere an average grade of “C+,” while on Metacritic it scored a 37.
Sister series Daredevil has been renewed for Season 3, while Jessica Jones and Luke Cage will each be back for Season 2. The next salvo in Netflix’s Marvel-verse, the team-up event The Defenders, arrives Friday, Aug. 18, starring Daredevil‘s Charlie Cox, Luke Cage‘s Mike Colter, Jessica Jones‘ Krysten Ritter and Iron Fist‘s own Finn Jones.
Really expected Netflix to quietly cancel this. At least it means more Ward.
The definatly the worst of all the four it warranted a cancellation. ..
Now that we’re stuck with this actor somebody please teach him some martial arts skills.
yet sense8 is cancelled?
At nine times the cost per episode, yes. That being said it isn’t an either or – sense8’s budget isn’t being used for Iron Fist. Marvel money is its one bag.
Exactly my first thought
I’m glad, I enjoyed it a bunch and thought it was the most consistent of the Marvel shows to date. I recognize I’m alone, but I’m good with it. For once TV has saved a show just for me.
I though it was great aswell
My least favorite but it wasn’t awful. I’ll watch season 2.
Yikes. From Scott buck, the guy who destroyed everything he touched.