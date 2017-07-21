Marvel's Iron Fist Renewed for Season 2

Danny Rand has more punches to pack, now that Marvel’s Iron Fist has been renewed at Netflix for Season 2.

The announcement was made by Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb on Friday evening at the San Diego Comic-Con, four months after the martial-arts series released its freshman run to the streaming service.

In the wake of middling critical reviews, TVLine readers gave the Iron Fist series premiere an average grade of “C+,” while on Metacritic it scored a 37.

Sister series Daredevil has been renewed for Season 3, while Jessica Jones and Luke Cage will each be back for Season 2. The next salvo in Netflix’s Marvel-verse, the team-up event The Defenders, arrives Friday, Aug. 18, starring Daredevil‘s Charlie Cox, Luke Cage‘s Mike Colter, Jessica Jones‘ Krysten Ritter and Iron Fist‘s own Finn Jones.

