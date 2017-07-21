Comic-Con

Colony's Sarah Wayne Callies Worries, 'I've Never Survived a Season 3!'

Never mind what Season 3 of Colony is actually aboutSarah Wayne Callies merely hopes that Katie Bowman makes it out alive.

After all, the Prison Break and Walking Dead alum reminded Michael Ausiello during the USA Network drama’s visit to TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite, “I’ve never survived the third season of a television show. Nope, not once.” (Prison Break‘s decapitated Dr. Sara Tancredi wasn’t “resurrected” until Season 4, remember.)

[Cue awkward exchanges with Colony executive producers Ryan Condal and Wes Tooke, about whether Callies’ luck will finally change.]

As for what Season 3 will look like in the wake of the sophomore finale, the short answer is: very different. Says Peter Jacobson, “This is a global occupation, so there are many places for us to go,” especially now that rendition has turned the Los Angeles bloc into a “quiet, lonely place,” Condal notes.

Also in the video Q&A above: Jacobson begins to talk about “ramped-up” “alien activity,” before getting hushed by castmate Tory Kittles; Callies promises a pleasantly surprising amount of mythology reveals in the Season 3 premiere alone (and mulls the prospect of more Prison Break); and the EPs discuss for just how many seasons they think this story can be told.

During the “occupation” drama’s actual Comic-Con panel, concept art (above right) for an upcoming “battle”  was revealed, as was the sizzle reel below:

1 Comment
  1. Jerry Glonek says:
    July 21, 2017 at 6:36 AM

    That’s a uh, interesting sizzle reel that completely cuts out the alien overlord portion of the show.

    Reply
