Charlize Theron to Guest-Star on Fox's Sci-Fi Spoof The Orville, Reuniting With Seth MacFarlane

Oscar buzz is swirling around Seth MacFarlane’s forthcoming Star Trek spoof The Orville.

Academy Award winner Charlize Theron is set to guest-star on Fox’s sci-fi satire in a top-secret role, TVLine has learned. Theron and MacFarlane previously worked together in the 2014 film A Million Ways to Die in the West.

The hourlong dramedy is set 400 years into the future and follows the adventures of the Orville, a not-so-top-of-the-line exploratory ship in Earth’s interstellar Fleet. Facing cosmic challenges from without and within, the motley crew of space explorers will boldly go where no comedic drama has gone before.

The cast also includes Adrianne Palicki (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Penny Johnson Jerald (Castle), Scott Grimes (ER), Peter Macon (Shameless), J Lee (Family Guy) and Halston Sage (Crisis).

Ahead of its formal time period debut on Thursday, Sept. 28 after Gotham, The Orville will launch with a special two-night series premiere on Sunday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 17, immediately following the network’s NFL doubleheaders.