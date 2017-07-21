Black Lightning Trailer Revisits Arrow, Flash, Supergirl and Other Heroes' Leaps From Page to TV Screen

Well, this is super-pretty.

A visually stunning new trailer for Black Lightning (premiering at midseason) recounts the leap from comic book page to TV screen for Green Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and other heroes (and villains) in The CW’s ever-growing arsenal.

The network’s latest addition, Black Lightning, stars Cress Williams (Grey’s Anatomy) as Jefferson Pierce, the father of two daughters and principal of a charter high school that also serves as a safe haven for young people in a New Orleans neighborhood overrun by gang violence. Years ago, Pierce was a hero of a different sort, using his superhuman power to harness and control electricity to keep his hometown streets safe, as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. But after too many nights with his life on the line, he left his superhero days behind and settled into being a principal, husband and dad.

Almost a decade later, with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire — and those he cares about in the cross hairs of the menacing local gang The One Hundred — Black Lightning returns, to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community.

The series’ cast also includes Christine Adams (Agents of SHIELD), Nafessa Williams (Code Black) and China Anne McClain (Descendants 2), as Jefferson’s wife and daughters. Will you be tuning in?