The Originals to End After Season 5

Prepare to say goodbye to the Mikaelson family: The Originals will come to an end following Season 5, TVLine has learned.
Creator Julie Plec made the announcement on Twitter, via a letter to the fans inviting them “to help us say goodbye to The Originals, which begins shooting its fifth and final season on Monday.
“It’s both a gift and a burden to be able to control the ending of a series,” she continued. “Many shows are not lucky enough to have a hand in deciding when the end has come. Being able to celebrate the completion of The Vampire Diaries was a joyful and deeply emotional ride, a luxury gifted by Mark Pedowitz at The CW and Peter Roth at WBTV, who, as TV fans themselves, know what it means when a fan is able to say goodbye. Ending a show is always bittersweet, but for me, it’s a true blessing to be a part of making that choice.”
The Originals‘ fifth and final season is slated to bow in spring 2018 on The CW.
Are you sad to see The Originals coming to an end? Sound off below.
Makes me sad.
Saw this coming. Glad the CW allowed a final season. Will miss this show and the whole TVD/TO universe.
Maybe a couple of reunion movies on the future?
IT does not sound like a bad idea. I mean a reunion of TO and TVD all the characters together that must be fun
My only disappointment with the announcement is that it’s only getting 13 episodes. That’s not enough for a storyline and an ending. Reign were able to get extra episodes to finish off their show. Also I hope Julie finishes this better than TVD. The issue there was that it felt like she forgot that it was the last season and hastily wrapped everything up in 20 minutes so the rest can finish the characters.
I agree. Last season was excellent until the very last episode, which felt terribly rushed. It was as if they brought in a writer who had never written for the show and who had only watched a couple episodes.
Agree, I liked that Stefan died, personally I think both Stefan and Damon should have died, if Stefan had to die due to his misdeeds (and killing Enzo) then Damon deserved to die for killing Tyler. But the execution was awful. Personally I didn’t like Season 8, I loved the premiere but it went downhill and there was a lot of pandering like the wedding and rewriting history so Stelena looks bad while Delena seems good (I just really hated the locket thing).
Where does its say only 13 episodes?
Carina, one of the writers said so on Twitter. They start filming on Monday then finish just before Christmas.
I’m not happy about the cancelation, but glad they’ll get to write a conclusion to the story.
They could at least give it a full season since it’s the end. I’m sad. Great show hope they do it justice.
One the few shows left that I truly enjoy. All good things must come to an end I guess :/
Why do goes end great shows?
Well this bums me out. Just as I was getting excited for this season. I wish there were more than 13 episodes.
I better get a klaroline endgame.
Stop trying to make Klaroline happen. Its never going to get over it
No. Klaroline forever!
I can like what I want!
That’s really too bad and actually to me it seems like a strange decision to make before seeing what Caroline’s presence might do to the numbers. I haven’t watched The Originals in years but I certainly would have tuned in to any episodes that she would have been in, and I’m not even like a crazy shipper. Well I’m glad it sounds like they’re going out on a high.
This was my thought as well. I don’t watch Originals, but I was definitely going to start with Caroline moving over in some capacity.
I will miss this show. I really like all the main charters. I do love how the Michelson stick together even when they disagree. Now we won’t have any more vampires, werewolves or witches to tune into.
*sigh* Love this show. At least they decided and hopefully will give it a good ending!
ugh! so sad! LOVE LOVE the show and the entire cast!
Klaus & Caroline better end up together
What? Can’t believe…. Why? Love tihs show so much!
They at least gave Reign a full season and that ended with a huge time jump because they squandered the whole season on trivial stuff with Lord Darnley. Hope Julie Plec gives this one a better send off than she did with TVD and the limited time frame.
Reign was my favorite show. I was disappointed they took it off the air. I was upset when they moved it to the Friday death slot. I feel as though they signed it’s cancellation certificate by moving it there.
It seemed like some parts of the storyline weren’t as developed as they could have been. They could have played it out more and had more of a story. It was an interesting show.
I agree with you about the last season. It felt rushed. I felt like the show focused more on Darnley and his plots than Mary.
I read about Mary Queen of Scots. Her life was complicated– especially at the end. It should have been longer and played out. They had it all scrunched together and left things out. However, I expected that. They heard the UK is producing a Mary Queen of Scots series. Maybe it will be good?
I do like the Originals, but the show went the same way. It was good at first. But look where the seasons went. I had a hard time getting into this season I didn’t care for the storyline much. I expected it would be the end of the series. Julie did give Vampire Diaries somewhat of a good send off. It was acceptable. Yet predictable. Maybe she will surprise us with the Originals?
Anyway, I don’t know why they give up on their shows after awhile. They do great at first. And then.. it’s crap. Maybe we should tweet about it? Seems like that is what people do for Riverdale.
The writers were rude to a portion of fans around S2 of TO because the fans weren’t enjoying the show, the canon-breaking etc. It contributed to the toxic environment of the fandom and resulted in many leaving the show.
How many episodes do we get for the final season?
I thought last season was crappy. They have done better in the past. It’s like they have given up on the whole Vampire Diaries/Originals stories as a whole. Vampire Diaries became ridiculous toward the last couple seasons and also could have been better. Who is working on these projects? Writing and producing them? It’s where they are going wrong.
5 Seasons is a good number. And a heads up is best. Hopefully, doesn’t look like they’ll make 100 eps, but 5 seasons is a good run.
I’m both happy and sad to hear, notice, read and see that “The Originals” are ending after Season 5, but I have the utmost respect and caring for Julie Plec’s choice/decision to end it and I hope pray wish that they’ll never ever forget their motto for the Mikealson Family credo “Always And Forever” will stay in Our hearts always and forever ever more! By the way the entire Castmates and Crews GOD BLESS You ALL!!
i think this is a good thing. i love this show, more even than TVD, but it has to go out with a bang, and not on a whimper. in a way, i was already satisfied with the season 4 finale, but i’m curious to see what the final season will hold.
any chance michael narducci could come back, even just for the finale? given tvd series finale, i fear what they might do to this show.
I’m not surprised, especially considering how lackluster Season 4 was (compared to the first 3 seasons).
For me, it started going downhill when Cami and Davina were killed off and never recovered (even though Davina was brought back).
I just hope the quality is salvaged and it goes out on a good note.
I still can’t get over what they did to Cami, though. What a raw deal!
I’ve nevered watched the originals I’m vampire diaries fan nothing as or ever will come close for me
I am sorry to hear this, However I thank the originals for 5 years of enjoyment. Wishing all good luck in their new adventures.
GUTTED !!!! 😫😭
I can’t friggin’ believe this!!!!!!! Some of you may say that it’s good to end on a high note. The hell with that!! This is the one and only show I watch on television, the one and only show that helps me escape my OCD/Tourette’s Syndrome/depression and every day life. I loved last season, was so looking forward to next season and hoping for at least one more! This has to be the worst year of my life: a bad fall in February, involved in a car crash with my mother earlier this month, fell again yesterday and now this?! Ugh! This sucks!
Just want to say a big Thank you to ALL the cast & kru of T.O. but a massive shout out to my 2 Fav actors and directors.. Joseph Morgan & Daniel Giles. It’s been an Epic Ride fellas an it’s been a privilege watching you perform & direct. You will be sadly missed. From your acting I have shed a few tears. I hope to see you in some movies in the up coming years. Always & Forever guys.xxx
Are you crazy. The originals is one of the best show ever. You better reconsider.
Sad, absolutely love this show, really going to miss it.
If it has to end then so be it.. But plz make an ending better than S4. I agree with one comment.. It felt rushed like the writer was late for a date.. But all jokes aside TVD ending was Epic.. I sobbed my eyes out the part were the Salvatore brothers did there say to each other.. I no That these are The “Original Vampires” but plz make it touch my heart.. make my eyes stream. An my hairs stand on end.. This might sound stupid but I owe alot the these 2 series they got me threw some dark days..
Been obvs for a while + tbh I took the Hope spinoff talk as unofficial confirmation S5 would be the last – bc why else consider that??? ITA with the ppl saying if Reign got 16 eps for its final season so should TO – guess that’s not on the table, tho, seems like 13’s been confirmed.
Fwiw, loved S1-4 + sad its over. But tbh, was so turned off by the timejump idea I was planning on tuning out anyway – lolariously enough being confirmed as ending might be the 1 thing that can get me to stick around lol, bc it feels silly to quit so near the end. Lol I’ll wait + see how I feel when it premieres I guess.
Why does it have to come to an end? Taking away Vampire Dairies wasn’t enough?