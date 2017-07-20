The Originals to End After Season 5

Prepare to say goodbye to the Mikaelson family: The Originals will come to an end following Season 5, TVLine has learned.

Creator Julie Plec made the announcement on Twitter, via a letter to the fans inviting them “to help us say goodbye to The Originals, which begins shooting its fifth and final season on Monday.

“It’s both a gift and a burden to be able to control the ending of a series,” she continued. “Many shows are not lucky enough to have a hand in deciding when the end has come. Being able to celebrate the completion of The Vampire Diaries was a joyful and deeply emotional ride, a luxury gifted by Mark Pedowitz at The CW and Peter Roth at WBTV, who, as TV fans themselves, know what it means when a fan is able to say goodbye. Ending a show is always bittersweet, but for me, it’s a true blessing to be a part of making that choice.”

The Originals‘ fifth and final season is slated to bow in spring 2018 on The CW.

Are you sad to see The Originals coming to an end? Sound off below.