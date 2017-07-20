Stargate Origins Series to Launch New MGM Digital Platform — Watch Teaser

MGM will explore Stargate Origins, as a means of launching its dedicated digital platform and fan experience, called Stargate Command.
MGM’s first premium digital series will follow a young Catherine Langford (played on SG-1 by Elizabeth Hoffman, pictured) as she embarks on an unexpected adventure to unlock the mystery of what lies beyond the Stargate in order to save Earth from unimaginable darkness. This 10-episode event series, produced by MGM’s Digital Group and entertainment studio New Form, will be directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan and written by Mark Ilvedson and Justin Michael Terry.
Casting for the live-action series is underway, with filming expected to begin in August. Watch a teaser trailer above.
“We’ve been eager to revisit the Stargate franchise, and create an all-new story that honors the founding mythos and gives loyal fans more mystery and adventure,” said Kevin Conroy, President of Digital & New Platforms at MGM, in a statement. “We view Stargate Origins as a ‘thank you’ to fans who have been keeping the spirit of the franchise alive for nearly 25 years.
For more information on the series and digital platform, fans can visit StargateCommand.co.
AWESOME!
I’d MUCH rather see a proper ending to Universe. I guess this is better than nothing, still kind of disappointing.
I’d much rather forget universe existed and destroyed the stargate franchise. Stargate ended with atlantis
Universe was *terrible* for most of the first season. Then it got really quite good by the end. I’m a huge Atlantis fan, and I’d love to see a followup series to Atlantis,
The second half of season 1 and all of season 2 was fantastic. I’m just going to assume you gave up watching after 2 or 3 episodes.
“in order to save Earth from unimaginable darkness.”
Hopefully this show will be connected to the original series, and hopefully that threat will be something new, not connected to the Goaul’d, which had “laid dormant”, and whatnot, until now, leading to a full-on revival set post SG-1/Atlantis/Universe on Earth.
How would this *not* be connected to SG-1 when it’s going to be a prequel following the Catherine Langford character from the film/SG-1 series?
A “Stargate Originals” page title, guys? Is Joseph Morgan joining now that his show is ending?
Oh I am all over this!!!
*Another* paid streaming service?! And for just ONE show?! Reruns of the old shows don’t count to me, I have the DVDs which in today’s media environment is becoming rare.
Wait so now she went through the Stargate prior to Jackson figuring it out? As much as I love Stargate, I’m not willing to pay money for a new streaming service.