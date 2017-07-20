Shadowhunters Video: The Stars Obsess Over Sarah Hyland's Royal Arrival — And 'Malec' Babies?!

The secret is out about Sarah Hyland’s Shadowhunters role… and the cast is more than happy to kneel before the queen.

The stars of Freeform’s supernatural drama about young and gorgeous demon hunters shared their excitement with Andy Swift in TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite, raving about Hyland’s upcoming debut as fairy monarch the Seelie Queen. “She is the most beautiful Seelie Queen,” Emeraude Toubia (Isabelle) gushes. “When you see her in costume, her eyes just pop out.” Katherine McNamara (Clary) agrees: “When she walks on set, it’s perfect.”

Meanwhile, in the romance department: Alberto Rosende (Simon) weighs in on the dissolution of the Clary-Jace-Simon love triangle, and Matthew Daddario (Alec) teases what might be next for the fan-favorite “Malec” coupling. (A wedding? Adopting triplets? It’s all on the table!)

Plus, the cast reveals what they’re excited to see at their first Comic-Con (Isaiah Mustafa has his eyes on some “ugly dolls”), Dominic Sherwood mopes about yet another girl kissing Jace and saying it means nothing (ouch!) and Toubia hints that “Poor Izzy” is ready to bounce back soon: “She did go through a tough time, but I think she’s getting her life back together.”

Shadowhunters airs Mondays at 8/7c on Freeform.

Press PLAY on the video above to get fresh Shadowhunters scoop straight from the source, and then hit the comments with your hopes for the rest of Season 2.