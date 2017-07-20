Once Upon a Time Season 7 Gets October Premiere Date

Sllllllowly, but surely, ABC’s fall roll-out schedule is taking shape — now with the reveal of Once Upon a Time‘s Season 7 premiere.

In a teaser video (h/t SpoilerTV) that is playing at San Diego Comic-Con this week, Once is said to be returning Oct. 6, now airing Fridays at 8/7c.

In its new time slot, Once will at first lead into the eight-episode freshman series Marvel’s Inhumans (which launches Friday, Sept. 30 with a two-hour premiere), and then, later in the fall/winter, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 5.

As well-reported, Once Season 7 is a bit of a “reset,” moving forward with Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle and Colin O’Donoghue but minus Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Emilie de Ravin and Rebecca Mader. Jennifer Morrison is set to return for one episode as Emma, and is already back on set.

New to the cast, meanwhile, are The Walking Dead‘s Andrew J. West and Jane the Virgin‘s Alison Fernandez (as adult Henry and his daughter Lucy), Devious Maids‘ Dania Ramirez (as a “new” Cinderella), Burn Notice‘s Gabrielle Anwar, Reign‘s Adelaide Kane, Chicago Med‘s Mekia Cox and English actress Rose Reynolds.

Much more about Season 7 is likely to be disclosed when Once holds its Comic-Con panel this Saturday at 10 am PT.

ABC — which four out of the past five years has been last to announce its premiere plan — has yet to officially confirm any premiere dates beyond Inhumans, though black-ish (according to one promo) apparently returns Oct. 3, now airing Tuesdays at 9pm.

