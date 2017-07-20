Once Upon a Time Season 7 Gets October Premiere Date

Sllllllowly, but surely, ABC’s fall roll-out schedule is taking shape — now with the reveal of Once Upon a Time‘s Season 7 premiere.
In a teaser video (h/t SpoilerTV) that is playing at San Diego Comic-Con this week, Once is said to be returning Oct. 6, now airing Fridays at 8/7c.
In its new time slot, Once will at first lead into the eight-episode freshman series Marvel’s Inhumans (which launches Friday, Sept. 30 with a two-hour premiere), and then, later in the fall/winter, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 5.
As well-reported, Once Season 7 is a bit of a “reset,” moving forward with Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle and Colin O’Donoghue but minus Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Emilie de Ravin and Rebecca Mader. Jennifer Morrison is set to return for one episode as Emma, and is already back on set.
New to the cast, meanwhile, are The Walking Dead‘s Andrew J. West and Jane the Virgin‘s Alison Fernandez (as adult Henry and his daughter Lucy), Devious Maids‘ Dania Ramirez (as a “new” Cinderella), Burn Notice‘s Gabrielle Anwar, Reign‘s Adelaide Kane, Chicago Med‘s Mekia Cox and English actress Rose Reynolds.
Much more about Season 7 is likely to be disclosed when Once holds its Comic-Con panel this Saturday at 10 am PT.
ABC — which four out of the past five years has been last to announce its premiere plan — has yet to officially confirm any premiere dates beyond Inhumans, though black-ish (according to one promo) apparently returns Oct. 3, now airing Tuesdays at 9pm.
Want more scoop on Once, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
Have a feeling this will be the last season…giving it a Friday date, and pushing back to October…death sentence…
Grimm thrived on Friday night for five seasons. It is not about the day, it’s about how committed people are to watching.
Apart from season 1, the show has always had its season premiere during the last week of September. It’s merely premiering a week later now. Hardly much of a chance. And the Friday death slot talk is kinda outdated too. Lots of networks stopped treating it like that and if anything it takes the ratings talk pressure off shows being moved there for whatever reason. ABC obviously isn’t ready to give up on the show and this new spot underlines that it’s a fresh start on just about every level. Maybe it’ll work out for them, maybe it won’t. But right now I can’t see it doing much worse than last year.
Now we just wait for the cancellation announcement.
Hi Radames.
Dude you’re too predictable.
Matt, still confirmed Jennifer Morrison is only doing one episode? This is it?
Jennifer herself confirmed it yestrday with captions on Twitter/Instagram saying ” last day flowers’ “&”one last time” ect.
I for one am excited for Fridays Once, Jane, Crazy Ex & Blindspot
I know Fridays are the “death slot” but I dont mind the fact that these changes will help me clear up DVR conflicts on the days the show had originally aired.
Fridays are only a death slot if viewers decide it. One web placing one must-see show on a Friday with strong audience engagement and suddenly Friday is the new shiny thing. CBS does not consider Fridays a no man’s land, giving us a new adventure show, sustained procedural;, and solid drama on the night.