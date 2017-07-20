Marvel's Runaways, Mindy Project Final Run, Others Get Hulu Premiere Dates

Marvel’s Runaways will start running on Tuesday, Nov. 21, Hulu announced as part of its fall slate.

Adapted from the Marvel comics by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the 10-episode series stars Rhenzy Feliz (Casual), Lyrica Okano (The Affair), Virginia Gardner (The Goldbergs), Ariela Barer (One Day at a Time), Gregg Sulkin (Faking It), Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching (Timeless), Ryan Sands (The Wire), Angel Parker (Trial & Error), Ever Carradine (The Handmaid’s Tale), James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Kevin Weisman (Alias), Brigid Brannagh (Army Wives), James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi (Political Animals) and Kip Pardue (Ray Donovan).

Among other returning programs, The Mindy Project‘s sixth and final season will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 12, while Hugh Laure’s Chance begins Season 2 on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Freakish Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 18, East Los High‘s finale event arrives Friday, Dec. 1 and all of Shut Eye Season 2 drops on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

In addition to Runaways, fresh Hulu fare includes the Sarah Silverman talk show I Love You, America (premiering Thursday, Oct 12) and Future Man (starring Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe, Derek Wilson, Haley Joel Osment, Keith David, Glenne Headly and Ed Begley Jr.), which will release all 13 episodes on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

On the documentary side, you have Too Funny to Fail (chronicling the crash and burn of the short-lived Dana Carvey Show) on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Obey Giant (profiling the life and work of artist Shepard Fairey) on Saturday, Nov. 11.