Legion Cast Drops Season 2 Hints, Confesses to Major Plot Confusion

Were you confused while watching Season 1 of Legion? Well, take heart: The show’s cast felt the exact same way.

In the video above, several cast members of FX’s mutant drama admit to Michael Ausiello in TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite that they were baffled at times by the show’s surreal plot twists. Aubrey Plaza (Lenny) remembers having to ask creator Noah Hawley at one point, “Who am I? Am I real?” Hawley’s answer to her: a blank stare. (Gee, thanks, boss.)

Dan Stevens, who stars as troubled mutant David Haller, came to Hawley with questions while shooting the pilot, and Hawley told him to just “be in this experience” right now. “I thought there was something that would come after that,” Stevens explains. “There wasn’t. That was the end of the sentence.”

Season 2 of Legion hasn’t begun filming yet, but Hawley hints that David is still on his journey of self-discovery, even though he’s free of the Shadow King parasite: “You have a character who can blame… every bad thing he’s ever done on the entity that’s now gone, and now is thinking, ‘I’m just a purely good person’… there’s sort of a hubris to that.”

Legion returns for Season 2 in February on FX.

Press PLAY on the video above to hear from the Legion gang, then drop your Season 2 predictions in the comments below.

