Comic-Con
Legion FX Season 2 Cast Said Taghmaoui Ahmal Farouk Shadow King
Shutterstock

Legion Adds Wonder Woman Actor to Play Season 2's Big Bad

By /

Legion‘s main villain will have a new face in Season 2. (But can he dance like Aubrey Plaza, we wonder?)

Exclusive Comic-Con Portraits From Favorite Shows
Launch Gallery

The FX superhero drama has added Saïd Taghmaoui (Wonder Woman) to next season’s cast, and in a key role: He’ll play Amahl Farouk, aka the Shadow King, the malevolent parasite that took control of David’s brain in Season 1. The casting news was announced at Legion‘s Comic-Con panel on Thursday.

VIDEOS Legion Cast Drops Season 2 Hints, Confesses to Major Plot Confusion

Farouk appeared in the form of Plaza’s character Lenny last season, but now he will take on his true form as a charismatic villain with a longstanding grudge against David’s famous dad: X-Men founder Professor X. He’s described by FX as “a villain with a thousand faces… fear is his weapon of choice in exposing weakness in others.”

Taghmaoui is no stranger to the comic-book genre: He played Sameer in this summer’s blockbuster Wonder Woman. On the small screen, he’s had regular roles on Starz’s The Missing and Fox’s Touch, along with a four-episode stint as Caesar on Lost.

Does Taghmaoui look like your vision of the Shadow King? Give us your take in the comments.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. Audrey E. says:
    July 20, 2017 at 6:13 PM

    Umm… I’m sorry did I completely miss when they revealed Professor X as David’s dad?

    Reply
ad
 