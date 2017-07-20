Legion Adds Wonder Woman Actor to Play Season 2's Big Bad

Legion‘s main villain will have a new face in Season 2. (But can he dance like Aubrey Plaza, we wonder?)

The FX superhero drama has added Saïd Taghmaoui (Wonder Woman) to next season’s cast, and in a key role: He’ll play Amahl Farouk, aka the Shadow King, the malevolent parasite that took control of David’s brain in Season 1. The casting news was announced at Legion‘s Comic-Con panel on Thursday.

Farouk appeared in the form of Plaza’s character Lenny last season, but now he will take on his true form as a charismatic villain with a longstanding grudge against David’s famous dad: X-Men founder Professor X. He’s described by FX as “a villain with a thousand faces… fear is his weapon of choice in exposing weakness in others.”

Taghmaoui is no stranger to the comic-book genre: He played Sameer in this summer’s blockbuster Wonder Woman. On the small screen, he’s had regular roles on Starz’s The Missing and Fox’s Touch, along with a four-episode stint as Caesar on Lost.

