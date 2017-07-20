Jimmy Smits Joins HTGAWM Season 4 as 'Prominent Figure' in Annalise's Life

Jimmy Smits‘ next TV gig is going to be Murder.

The Emmy winning tube vet (NYPD Blue, Sons of Anarchy) is joining the Season 4 cast of How to Get Away Murder, TVLine has learned.

In what is being billed as a guest arc, Smits will play a prominent figure in Annalise’s (Viola Davis) life on ABC drama. We also hear he will have a key role in this season’s overarching mystery.

Smits most recently was a regular on 24: Legacy. He also guest-starred on Brooklyn Nine-Nine this past season as Amy’s ex-cop dad.

Production on HTGAWM‘s fourth season is currently underway, although ABC has yet to announce a premiere date.