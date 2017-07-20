Jimmy Smits Joins HTGAWM Season 4 as 'Prominent Figure' in Annalise's Life

Jimmy Smits‘ next TV gig is going to be Murder.
The Emmy winning tube vet (NYPD Blue, Sons of Anarchy) is joining the Season 4 cast of How to Get Away Murder, TVLine has learned.
In what is being billed as a guest arc, Smits will play a prominent figure in Annalise’s (Viola Davis) life on ABC drama. We also hear he will have a key role in this season’s overarching mystery.
Smits most recently was a regular on 24: Legacy. He also guest-starred on Brooklyn Nine-Nine this past season as Amy’s ex-cop dad.
Production on HTGAWM‘s fourth season is currently underway, although ABC has yet to announce a premiere date.
Love him
He will always be Bobby Simone to me.
Yes and also Victor Sifuentes (LA Law).
Love him. That should help revive the show. I watched it last season but it had gone down on the must-see list. The show has a good cast and he’ll help it
Another Dexter alum!! I feel there is a dead body/ murder joke here….
Damn that is one old photo. He’s not nearly as hot now but still a great actor!
Jimmy Smits’ character on 24: Legacy was a disappointment and not channeling himself as David Palmer 2.0.
That photo of him is at least 20 years old!
Jimmy Smits is always great in whatever character he takes on. I agree that HTGAWM was a bit off par to this last season. I think he will definitely be an added plus!!!
I hope he’s back to playing Bad Guys. (Am I the only one who remembers him in “Running Scared” ?) Since LA Law, he switched over to playing good guys, and I lways thought he was better as the baddie.