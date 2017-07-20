TVLine Items: Face Off Spinoff News, Remini's Scientology Returns and More

Syfy is about to get its Game Face on.

The network has announced a spinoff of their award-winning Face Off reality competition, in which four all-stars race against the clock to complete three challenges, with eliminations after every round, until one of ’em walks away with the $10,000 prize.

Face Off‘s McKenzie Westmore will reprise her role as host, alongside renowned judges (and multiple Academy Award winners) Ve Neill (Beetlejuice) and Rick Baker (The Wolfman).

Press PLAY on the teaser above and then drop down to the comments to let us know if you’ll be tuning into Game Face when it premieres on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 10/9c.

* Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath will premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 9 pm on A&E.

* A&E this October will air the two-hour special Guilty: The Conviction of O.J. Simpson, featuring new details and interviews with insiders regarding Simpson’s 2007 conviction for kidnapping, armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

* Gentleman Jack, the upcoming HBO/BBC period drama set in 1832 Halifax, has cast Suranne Jones (Scott & Bailey) as historical figure Anne Lister. Referred to as the first modern lesbian, Lister must marry well to save her ancestral home, Shibden Hall.

* TLC will premiere Growing Up Evancho — a special about Jackie Evancho, the 17-year-old singer and LGBTQ activist who made headlines when she agreed to perform the national anthem at President Donald Trump’s inauguration — on Wednesday Aug. 9 at 10 pm, our sister site Variety reports.

* Black Sails alum Zach McGowan will recur in the USA Network period drama Damnation as charming industrial heir Tennyson Dubios, our sister site Deadline reports.

