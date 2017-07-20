Deadwood Reunion Update: It Looks Like It's Really, Probably Happening

Another month, another promising Deadwood movie update — and this one comes directly from two members of the beloved HBO drama’s ensemble.

Appearing in TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite on Thursday, Deadwood alums Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs) and Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter) — who were on hand promoting Fear the Walking Dead — both revealed that HBO recently reached out to the principal cast regarding the long-gestating mini-revival.

“They’ve called for our availability,” Dickens told me, prompting Callie to chime in: “Mine, too!”

The news comes roughly three months after Deadwood leading man Ian McShane (Al Swearengen) divulged to TVLine that series creator David Milch delivered to HBO the two-hour movie script. “We’d all love to do it,” he declared. “It would be nice to see all of the old gang again.”

It’s worth noting that HBO has yet to formally give a green light to the project. A rep for the cabler declined to comment for this story.

As previously reported, Milch is currently working on a potential third season of True Detective with the anthology drama’s creator Nic Pizzolatto.

Scroll down to watch Dickens and Callie share this latest Deadwood development, and then hit the comments with an answer to this question: Now do you believe it’s really happening?!