American Idol: Ryan Seacrest Set to Return as Host of ABC Revival

ABC is now confirming what has been speculated about for months: Ryan Seacrest will reprise his signature role as host of American Idol for the network’s spring 2018 revival. Seacrest made the announcement on Thursday’s edition of Live With Kelly and Ryan.
“It’s genuinely hard to put into words what American Idol means to me,” Seacrest said in a statement. “I’m so grateful for the show and all the career and life opportunities it’s allowed me to experience. It’s been an incredible journey from day one. To be asked to return this year, at my new home at ABC, is an honor, if not a bit surreal. I believe ABC is the perfect home for Idol, and I’ve every confidence the show’s legions of fans will love it – especially Idol‘s best traditions of showcasing heartwarming stories, remarkable talent discovery, and, best of all, making dreams come true.”
“So much of American Idol‘s overwhelming success can be attributed to Ryan, whose larger-than-life personality and laudable dedication to creating quality entertainment has made him a true master of his craft,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement. “His talent is limitless, and I can’t think of a more appropriate person to honor the Idol legacy as it takes on new life than the man who has been there through it all.”
New Idol judge Katy Perry immediately responded to the news on social media, saying that “all the right ingredients are coming together” ahead of the singing competition’s return.
Wow, I thought this had already been confirmed a couple of months ago but I guess not. Honestly though, I think Katy Perry is a misstep. I think they need to go back to the basics when it comes to judges and I don’t really see her bringing a lot to the table.
Right there with you. If Ryan wasn’t returning I’d skip it because IMO Katy Perry is a huge mistake. Even with Ryan I passed on the Mariah episodes. Ryan IS Idol and without him, it would sink like the Titanic.
I dunno about that… (And apparently it was sinking with him on it- see FOX cancellation.)
I did too… Pretty sure I even read an article about how he discussed it w/bosses re: how he’s going to manage everything. It even talked about how they made a “low-ball” offer at first and he was “offended” and said no, but that they came back to him afterwards and he was OK with it- and how he’s going to be one of the producers of this iteration!