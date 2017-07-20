American Horror Story: Cult Confirmed — Plus: Who's Returning in Season 7?

We can finally put a name to the growing ball of patriotic insanity that is American Horror Story‘s upcoming seventh season.

As promised by series creator Ryan Murphy, the official title for AHS Season 7 was announced Thursday as part of a major event at San Diego Comic-Con. Following a series of title dismissals — including Hive, Colony and Ann Coulter — the new title was finally revealed to be… Cult! FX confirmed that the new season will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10/9c.

Murphy also fielded questions from fans on Twitter, revealing that the 11-episode season, set in Michigan, will be the “heaviest season yet” for Evan Peters, who plays a character named Kai. Additionally, we can expect to see returns from Frances Conroy and Mare Winningham — among “others.”

Previously revealed to be election-themed, Cult boasts one of the most curious casts in the show’s history. Aside from several returning favorites — including Peters and Sarah Paulson, whose character’s name is Ally — the ensemble is largely made up of newcomers, including Lena Dunham (Girls), Billy Eichner (Difficult People), Billie Lourd (Scream Queens), Leslie Grossman (What I Like About You) and Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf).

And according to Murphy’s Instagram account — which is essentially a treasure trove of spoilers, in case you’re not already following him — we’ll also catch a glimpse of Twisty the Clown (aka the best part about Freak Show) this season, though not in a traditional form.

