American Horror Story: Cult Confirmed — Plus: Who's Returning in Season 7?

We can finally put a name to the growing ball of patriotic insanity that is American Horror Story‘s upcoming seventh season.
As promised by series creator Ryan Murphy, the official title for AHS Season 7 was announced Thursday as part of a major event at San Diego Comic-Con. Following a series of title dismissals — including Hive, Colony and Ann Coulter — the new title was finally revealed to be… Cult! FX confirmed that the new season will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10/9c.
Murphy also fielded questions from fans on Twitter, revealing that the 11-episode season, set in Michigan, will be the “heaviest season yet” for Evan Peters, who plays a character named Kai. Additionally, we can expect to see returns from Frances Conroy and Mare Winningham — among “others.”
Previously revealed to be election-themed, Cult boasts one of the most curious casts in the show’s history. Aside from several returning favorites — including Peters and Sarah Paulson, whose character’s name is Ally — the ensemble is largely made up of newcomers, including Lena Dunham (Girls), Billy Eichner (Difficult People), Billie Lourd (Scream Queens), Leslie Grossman (What I Like About You) and Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf).
And according to Murphy’s Instagram account — which is essentially a treasure trove of spoilers, in case you’re not already following him — we’ll also catch a glimpse of Twisty the Clown (aka the best part about Freak Show) this season, though not in a traditional form.
Your thoughts on American Horror Story‘s official seventh title? Drop ’em in a comment below.
CANT BE ANY WORSE THAN LAST SEASON
It’s inspired by the 2016 election so…yeah, it can. That whole affair was a real life nightmare sh** show unto itself.
Yeah it could, as proven by Coven, Hotel and Freakshow.
Called it.
Mary Cherry and Hannah Horvath sharing the screen? This portends disaster.
It will be about evil Republicans killing or imprisoning gays. Its the Lefts biggest fear that hasnt happened and wont happen. At least not until the Lefts favorite religion takes over and then they will be chucked off of rooftops, drowned, burned alive, shot or decapitated.
So it’s about how the left is obsessed with Trump? They act like a damn cult. They all have the same opinion and demonize anyone with a different view. I’m not sure if I will watch this season. I get enough Trump bashing from the media.
Yeah… It’s really hard for me to get on board the Ryan Murphy hype train. For AHS, it’s just disappointment after bitter disappointment. I know some people with learning difficulties appreciated Coven but for most it was the beginning of the end. I don’t even think I’ll try this season, even though the theme is moderately interesting. I just know that the first episode will be ok and then it will devolve into a mess like always. Murphy’s already neglected this show so maybe it would be kinder for him to just walk away completely or put it out of it’s misery.