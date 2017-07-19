Game of Thrones Season 7 Photos: Is Daenerys' Ally About to Jump Ship?

We know you’re the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys, but you might want to be careful about how you handle snakes, too.
A new photo from this Sunday’s Game of Thrones (HBO, 9/8c) hints at possible drama among the member of Team Khaleesi. Take a look:
See the woman on the right with her back turned to the camera? That’s Ellaria Sand, aka Oberyn Martell’s lady, aka mother of the Dornish Sand Snakes. Late last season, Ellaria pledged her loyalty to Daenerys — mainly out of a hatred for the Lannisters — but as far as we can tell, she wasn’t aware that Dany had named Tyrion Lannister the Hand of the Queen.
Given that Ellaria isn’t one to hold her tongue (or her knife) when a situation does not meet her expectations, we’re guessing that the scene above might not go so smoothly once Ellaria sees that Tyrion is Daenerys’ right-hand man. (Anyone want to bet whose side Yara Greyjoy would take if a brouhaha broke out? After that amazing bonding/flirting scene last season, we’d put our money on the Queen of the Andals and the First Men.) Perhaps Ellaria is the “unexpected visitor” that the episode’s cryptic synopsis told us Daenerys would receive?
Then again — as a reader just pointed out — Ellaria was behind Myrcella’s death, and Myrcella is Tyrion’s niece, and that isn’t likely to sit well with khaleesi’s newly appointed Hand.
Elsewhere in the new shots, Jon talks with Littlefinger, Sansa coldly looks cold and Sam hangs out with the Archmaester. Click through the gallery above — or access it directly here — then hit the comments with your predictions about the episode, titled ‘Stormborn.’
Uh, Ellaria has no reason to be displeased with Tyrion. Remember how Oberyn championed him? Remember how she’s probably assuming that Tyrion poisoned Joffrey? Remember how she knows Tyrion killed Tywin, the man who ordered death upon the Martells?
I don’t think there is much conflict there, but I guess we’ll see.
I’m less concerned about how Ellaria will receive Tyrion — the man who killed Tywin, poisoned Joffrey (as far as she knows), and whom her paramour chose to champion in trial by combat — and more concerned with how Tyrion will receive Ellaria — the woman who murdered his beloved and wholly innocent niece Myrcella in cold blood.
This is a really good point — added! — KR
Classic click bait. So classy TVLine. Are you going to do this to every photo released by HBO?
I’m pretty sure the previews for next week show Yara and Ellaria making out….
I was wondering who was kissing Yara. Now I know.