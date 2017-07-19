Forest Whitaker Cast Empire Season 4
Empire Adds Forest Whitaker to Play Lucious' Musical Mentor in Season 4

An ailing Lucious will get a visit from a familiar face next season on Empire — in the form of an Oscar-winning actor.

Forest Whitaker has signed on to join Season 4 of the Fox hit drama in a multi-episode arc, TVLine has learned. He’ll play “Uncle Eddie,” a musical icon who gave Lucious his first radio airplay back in the day. Now he’s back to help his protégé recover from that nasty explosion in Las Vegas, and a grateful Cookie asks him to produce a song for the Empire label’s 20th anniversary.

VIDEOSEmpire/Star Crossover Confirmed — It’s Cookie vs. Carlotta

Whitaker has enjoyed a long and illustrious film career, highlighted by an Best Actor Oscar win for playing dictator Idi Amin in 2006’s The Last King of Scotland. But he’s no stranger to the small screen, either: He had key roles on The Shield and ER and recently starred in the short-lived CBS spinoff Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior.

Empire‘s fourth season kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c, with Lucious making his first public appearance since the Vegas explosion. That episode will also serve as Part 1 of an Empire/Star crossover, continuing at 9 pm with Star‘s Season 2 premiere.

3 Comments
  1. N says:
    July 19, 2017 at 2:37 PM

    Awesome

    Reply
  2. ragnar51 says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:06 PM

    Nice addition to an already great cast! Such a good actor.

    Reply
  3. The Rookie says:
    July 19, 2017 at 5:29 PM

    He is awesome in most series but I still remember him for being part of the mess called Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior. Fortunately we got Paget and AJ back on Criminal Minds.

    Reply
