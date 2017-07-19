Code Black Adds Nashville and Scream Actors, Subtracts Melanie Chandra

Code Black is getting an infusion of fresh blood as it prepares to weather another cast departure.

TVLine has learned exclusively that series regular Melanie Chandra, who has played lesbian resident Malaya Pineda since the CBS drama’s first season, will not be returning for Season 3.

Helping to fill the void will be Tyler Perez (Scream), who is set to recur as Diego, a rich and privileged charmster who has been handed everything in his life — including his first year residency at Angels Memorial. The hospital is even allowing him to make a documentary film of his experiences in the hospital.

Additionally, Nashville alum Chaley Rose will guest star in the Season 3 premiere as Pepper, a new resident who’s smart enough to get into the Angels residency program, but possibly not fully equipped for the intensity of the busiest ER in the nation. Terrified of making a mistake, she makes many and has much to learn. In fact, her first mistake is on her very first day and very nearly kills her.

The duo join previously announced Code Black newbie Moon Bloodgood (Falling Skies), who will recur as Rox, a brassy and competitive paramedic who thinks fast on her feet and doesn’t scare easily. Heroic and full of command, she finds a new challenge in her ride-along partner, Dr. Willis (Rob Lowe).

Thoughts on Chandra’s exit? Will you miss Pineda? Are you curious about how the two new residents will fit in? Hit the comments!