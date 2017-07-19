Exclusive
Code Black Season 3
Courtesy of CBS

Code Black Adds Nashville and Scream Actors, Subtracts Melanie Chandra

By /

Code Black is getting an infusion of fresh blood as it prepares to weather another cast departure.

TVLine has learned exclusively that series regular Melanie Chandra, who has played lesbian resident Malaya Pineda since the CBS drama’s first season, will not be returning for Season 3.

Helping to fill the void will be Tyler Perez (Scream), who is set to recur as Diego, a rich and privileged charmster who has been handed everything in his life — including his first year residency at Angels Memorial. The hospital is even allowing him to make a documentary film of his experiences in the hospital.

Additionally, Nashville alum Chaley Rose will guest star in the Season 3 premiere as Pepper, a new resident who’s smart enough to get into the Angels residency program, but possibly not fully equipped for the intensity of the busiest ER in the nation. Terrified of making a mistake, she makes many and has much to learn. In fact, her first mistake is on her very first day and very nearly kills her. 

Fall TV Cast Changes: Leaving & New Actors
Fall TV Cast Changes Spoilers Launch Gallery

The duo join previously announced Code Black newbie Moon Bloodgood (Falling Skies), who will recur as Rox, a brassy and competitive paramedic who thinks fast on her feet and doesn’t scare easily. Heroic and full of command, she finds a new challenge in her ride-along partner, Dr. Willis (Rob Lowe).

Thoughts on Chandra’s exit? Will you miss Pineda? Are you curious about how the two new residents will fit in? Hit the comments!

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 Comments
  1. Matt says:
    July 19, 2017 at 9:05 AM

    I seem to remember this show shedding it’s more diverse cast members after its first season also, not a very attractive pattern building here.

    Reply
  2. RichieS says:
    July 19, 2017 at 9:14 AM

    I don’t care how they work it into the script but they have to let Chaley Rose sing on this show. Her voice is almost as beautiful as she is.

    Reply
  3. Uno says:
    July 19, 2017 at 9:17 AM

    Well at least they didn’t kill her like the other two ladies of color they had.. They just stabbed her and almost sexually assaulted her… But we can’t complain.. Cuz that would mean we’re making it about race again.

    Reply
  4. Uno says:
    July 19, 2017 at 9:19 AM

    And already the new lady of color is in danger.. Lol

    Reply
  5. dan says:
    July 19, 2017 at 9:23 AM

    Another cast departure? I guess in an ER there are always people coming & going, but a little consistency with this show would be nice.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 