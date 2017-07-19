American Horror Story: Lena Dunham Joins Season 7 Cast (Yes, Really)

Now here’s a bit of American Horror Story casting news that we honestly wouldn’t believe… if it didn’t come from Ryan Murphy himself.
Girls alum Lena Dunham — no, we are not kidding, and it is not April 1st — has joined the cast of FX’s horror anthology for its upcoming election-themed Season 7. Murphy announced the news himself on Wednesday with a tweet saying that he and Dunham have “always wanted to work together, and now we [are]!”
Dunham’s schedule is wide open these days, with Girls wrapping up its six-season run on HBO earlier this year. In addition to starring in, writing and directing that show, she’s also guest-starred on Scandal and The Simpsons in recent years.
No word yet on what role Dunham will play on AHS, but as usual, the entire season is shrouded in mystery. (We do know that it’s loosely based on the 2016 presidential election, and a scary elephant-man creature is somehow involved.) Murphy has promised to reveal next season’s official title on Thursday.
The Season 7 cast of Horror Story already boasts returning favorites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, plus “newcomers” Billy Eichner (Difficult People), Billie Lourd (Scream Queens), Laura Allen (Awake), Leslie Grossman (Popular) and Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf).
Excited to see what Dunham will do on AHS… or horrified? Give us your take on the surprise casting in the comments.
That’s unfortunate.
Here we go….
Cool. Here come the comments of people who claim they aren’t gonna watch anymore. *rolls eyes*
This season is going to be interesting, and that’s just based on the cast.
Oh FFS….why oh why. With her show wrapping up, I knew this would happen.
One more reason to pass on AHS Season 7.
Oh God.
Ugh. One of the most insufferable people in the industry.
Ew
If I have any issue with this its the fact that I’m so used to her playing Hannah Horvath that it’ll take me a minute to become comfortable with Lena in a different character. As for all the whining about Lena and her politics I am able to see one’s work and their politics separately.
My point exactly!
I can ignore someone’s politics. I can’t ignore someone that treats their dog like a prop and throws him/her back whenever they feel like it (bored? burdensome? who knows the real reason). Subsequently lying about it so everyone doesn’t know you’re a POS is frowned upon by me too.
Why would you have trouble accepting her in a new role when all the other actors switch roles every season? That is illogical.
If I have to watch her….she better get killed on this show.
That’s great the one thing that us liberals and conservatives can agree on, our dislike for Lena Dunham. I see what Murphy is doing with this political themed season!
Two of the industries most frustrating creative forces joining forces. What could go wrong?
Well, now it really is a Horror Story
Did anyone tell her it.s network, so she can’t take all her clothes off?
It is on cable, so she actually can take all her clothes off. FX just wouldn’t be willing to show her from the front
An actress was cast in an acting role, why is that so hard to believe?
havent watched ahs since like seaon 3, theres just so many better shows