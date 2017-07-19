Lena Dunham American Horror Story Season 7
American Horror Story: Lena Dunham Joins Season 7 Cast (Yes, Really)

Now here’s a bit of American Horror Story casting news that we honestly wouldn’t believe… if it didn’t come from Ryan Murphy himself.

Girls alum Lena Dunham — no, we are not kidding, and it is not April 1st — has joined the cast of FX’s horror anthology for its upcoming election-themed Season 7. Murphy announced the news himself on Wednesday with a tweet saying that he and Dunham have “always wanted to work together, and now we [are]!”

Dunham’s schedule is wide open these days, with Girls wrapping up its six-season run on HBO earlier this year. In addition to starring in, writing and directing that show, she’s also guest-starred on Scandal and The Simpsons in recent years.

No word yet on what role Dunham will play on AHS, but as usual, the entire season is shrouded in mystery. (We do know that it’s loosely based on the 2016 presidential election, and a scary elephant-man creature is somehow involved.) Murphy has promised to reveal next season’s official title on Thursday.

The Season 7 cast of Horror Story already boasts returning favorites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, plus “newcomers” Billy Eichner (Difficult People), Billie Lourd (Scream Queens), Laura Allen (Awake), Leslie Grossman (Popular) and Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf).

Excited to see what Dunham will do on AHS… or horrified? Give us your take on the surprise casting in the comments.

21 Comments
  1. justsomeguy says:
    July 19, 2017 at 6:49 PM

    That’s unfortunate.

    Reply
  2. Nathan says:
    July 19, 2017 at 6:51 PM

    Cool. Here come the comments of people who claim they aren’t gonna watch anymore. *rolls eyes*

    Reply
  3. Ben says:
    July 19, 2017 at 6:52 PM

    This season is going to be interesting, and that’s just based on the cast.

    Reply
  4. Noooo says:
    July 19, 2017 at 6:59 PM

    Oh FFS….why oh why. With her show wrapping up, I knew this would happen.

    Reply
  5. JonC says:
    July 19, 2017 at 7:02 PM

    One more reason to pass on AHS Season 7.

    Reply
  6. Coop says:
    July 19, 2017 at 7:16 PM

    Oh God.

    Reply
  7. Guy says:
    July 19, 2017 at 7:16 PM

    Ugh. One of the most insufferable people in the industry.

    Reply
  8. S says:
    July 19, 2017 at 7:27 PM

    Ew

    Reply
  9. damien (@dam744) says:
    July 19, 2017 at 7:30 PM

    If I have any issue with this its the fact that I’m so used to her playing Hannah Horvath that it’ll take me a minute to become comfortable with Lena in a different character. As for all the whining about Lena and her politics I am able to see one’s work and their politics separately.

    Reply
    • Greg says:
      July 19, 2017 at 7:32 PM

      My point exactly!

      Reply
    • Coop says:
      July 19, 2017 at 7:45 PM

      I can ignore someone’s politics. I can’t ignore someone that treats their dog like a prop and throws him/her back whenever they feel like it (bored? burdensome? who knows the real reason). Subsequently lying about it so everyone doesn’t know you’re a POS is frowned upon by me too.

      Reply
    • WayneInNYC says:
      July 19, 2017 at 7:46 PM

      Why would you have trouble accepting her in a new role when all the other actors switch roles every season? That is illogical.

      Reply
  10. Jose says:
    July 19, 2017 at 7:36 PM

    If I have to watch her….she better get killed on this show.

    Reply
  11. Doug says:
    July 19, 2017 at 7:45 PM

    That’s great the one thing that us liberals and conservatives can agree on, our dislike for Lena Dunham. I see what Murphy is doing with this political themed season!

    Reply
  12. Clay says:
    July 19, 2017 at 7:51 PM

    Two of the industries most frustrating creative forces joining forces. What could go wrong?

    Reply
  13. Tomm Huntre says:
    July 19, 2017 at 7:54 PM

    Well, now it really is a Horror Story

    Reply
  14. Luis Roman says:
    July 19, 2017 at 8:09 PM

    Did anyone tell her it.s network, so she can’t take all her clothes off?

    Reply
  15. dude says:
    July 19, 2017 at 8:09 PM

    An actress was cast in an acting role, why is that so hard to believe?

    Reply
  16. mrx says:
    July 19, 2017 at 8:24 PM

    havent watched ahs since like seaon 3, theres just so many better shows

    Reply
