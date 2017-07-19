American Horror Story: Lena Dunham Joins Season 7 Cast (Yes, Really)

Now here’s a bit of American Horror Story casting news that we honestly wouldn’t believe… if it didn’t come from Ryan Murphy himself.

Girls alum Lena Dunham — no, we are not kidding, and it is not April 1st — has joined the cast of FX’s horror anthology for its upcoming election-themed Season 7. Murphy announced the news himself on Wednesday with a tweet saying that he and Dunham have “always wanted to work together, and now we [are]!”

Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r! — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 20, 2017

Dunham’s schedule is wide open these days, with Girls wrapping up its six-season run on HBO earlier this year. In addition to starring in, writing and directing that show, she’s also guest-starred on Scandal and The Simpsons in recent years.

No word yet on what role Dunham will play on AHS, but as usual, the entire season is shrouded in mystery. (We do know that it’s loosely based on the 2016 presidential election, and a scary elephant-man creature is somehow involved.) Murphy has promised to reveal next season’s official title on Thursday.

The Season 7 cast of Horror Story already boasts returning favorites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, plus “newcomers” Billy Eichner (Difficult People), Billie Lourd (Scream Queens), Laura Allen (Awake), Leslie Grossman (Popular) and Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf).

Excited to see what Dunham will do on AHS… or horrified? Give us your take on the surprise casting in the comments.