Young Sheldon Adds Annie Potts as Iconic Big Bang Theory Character

By /

One of the Designing Women is going to play a major role in Sheldon Cooper’s upbringing.

Annie Potts has joined CBS’ Young Sheldon as a series regular, per The Hollywood Reporter, playing Sheldon’s grandmother (aka “Meemaw”). The character was mentioned countless times throughout The Big Bang Theory‘s first eight seasons, finally appearing (in the form of June Squibb, no less!) in Season 9.

While she’s described as “foul-mouthed” and “hard-drinking,” Sheldon’s grandmother — whose daughter is Mary (played by Zoe Perry) — is also “very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts.”

In addition to her work on Designing Women (1986–1993), Potts’ extensive TV resumé also includes roles on GCBChicago Med and The Fosters.

CBS is airing a special preview of Young Sheldon on Monday, Sept. 25 at 8:30/7:30c, prior to its official premiere on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 8:30 pm.

Your thoughts on Potts’ casting? Drop ’em in a comment below.

