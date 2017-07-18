The Originals Promotes Steven Krueger to Series Regular Ahead of Season 5

After putting Josh Rosza through the wringer for the past four seasons (RIP, Aiden!) The Originals is finally giving the club kid-turned-vampire exactly what he deserves.

Steven Krueger has been promoted to a series regular for the CW drama’s upcoming fifth season, TVLine has learned, ensuring that Josh will remain in the Mikaelsons’ orbit for the foreseeable future. When last we saw Josh in the Season 4 finale, he was convincing Marcel and Sofya to ally themselves with Klaus & Co. in order to stand against the followers of The Hollow.

Though little is known about the show’s future, its fourth season ended with the Mikaelson siblings being forcibly scattered to the winds — gotta keep those Hollow pieces separate! — and Hope entering her first year at Alaric and Caroline’s school for supernatural tinies in Mystic Falls. Additionally, a massive time jump is in order, after which teenage Hope will be played by 17-year-old Danielle Rose Russell.

Your thoughts on Krueger’s promotion? General hopes for Season 5? Drop ’em all in a comment below.