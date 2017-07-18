Ratings: Bachelorette Rises to Top Night, SYTYCD Dips to Season Lows

ABC’s The Bachelorette reclaimed the Monday title this week with 6.1 million total viewers and a 1.6 rating, rising 7 percent to mark a season high in audience while up two tenths in the demo.

Leading out of that, a Battle of the Network Stars encore (2.4 mil/0.6) was the third straight rerun to fare much better than Still Star-Crossed‘s final Monday outing.

Over on NBC, American Ninja Warrior (5.8 mil/1.5) ticked up a tenth, while Spartan (3.8 mil/1.0) was flat.

Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance (2.86 mil/0.7) dipped to new season lows, while Superhuman (1.8 mil/0.5) also ticked down.

The CW’s Whose Line (950K/0.2) dipped to tie season lows.