Ratings: Bachelorette Rises to Top Night, SYTYCD Dips to Season Lows

ABC’s The Bachelorette reclaimed the Monday title this week with 6.1 million total viewers and a 1.6 rating, rising 7 percent to mark a season high in audience while up two tenths in the demo.
Leading out of that, a Battle of the Network Stars encore (2.4 mil/0.6) was the third straight rerun to fare much better than Still Star-Crossed‘s final Monday outing.
Over on NBC, American Ninja Warrior (5.8 mil/1.5) ticked up a tenth, while Spartan (3.8 mil/1.0) was flat.
Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance (2.86 mil/0.7) dipped to new season lows, while Superhuman (1.8 mil/0.5) also ticked down.
The CW’s Whose Line (950K/0.2) dipped to tie season lows.
If SYTYCD is about to get cancelled from the TV public, then the 14th season finale should be the PROPER series finale. But, if SYTYCD gets renewed and FOX can no longer accept it anymore, then this show should be moved to new private cable network after its 14th season, TBH, IMO.