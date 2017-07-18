Shades of Blue Taps Nick Wechsler for Season 3 Detective Role

A Chicago P.D. alum will now be solving crimes in the Big Apple next season.

Nick Wechsler has joined the cast of Jennifer Lopez’s NBC cop drama Shades of Blue in a recurring role, our sister site Deadline is reporting. He’ll play Detective Cole when Shades returns for a third season next year.

Wechsler’s already a member of the NBC family: He just wrapped up a six-episode stint on Chicago P.D. last season as gang-unit cop Kenny Brixton. He’s probably still best known, though, for co-starring as Jack Porter on ABC’s primetime soap Revenge, which wrapped up a four-season run in 2015. He next can be seen on The CW’s Dynasty reboot (airing this fall, Wednesdays at 9/8c), recurring as blue-collar Matthew Blaisdell.

Shades of Blue, which got renewed for a third season back in March, stars Lopez as single mom/NYPD cop Harlee Santos, with Ray Liotta co-starring as her corrupt lieutenant Matt Wozniak.

Does Wechsler feel like a good fit on the Shades of Blue force? Hit the comments with your first impressions.