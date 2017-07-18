Nick Wechsler Cast Shades of Blue Season 3
Shutterstock

Shades of Blue Taps Nick Wechsler for Season 3 Detective Role

By /

A Chicago P.D. alum will now be solving crimes in the Big Apple next season.

Fall TV Cast Changes: Leaving & New Actors
Fall TV Cast Changes Spoilers Launch Gallery

Nick Wechsler has joined the cast of Jennifer Lopez’s NBC cop drama Shades of Blue in a recurring role, our sister site Deadline is reporting. He’ll play Detective Cole when Shades returns for a third season next year.

RELATEDShades of Blue Renewed for Season 3

Wechsler’s already a member of the NBC family: He just wrapped up a six-episode stint on Chicago P.D. last season as gang-unit cop Kenny Brixton. He’s probably still best known, though, for co-starring as Jack Porter on ABC’s primetime soap Revenge, which wrapped up a four-season run in 2015. He next can be seen on The CW’s Dynasty reboot (airing this fall, Wednesdays at 9/8c), recurring as blue-collar Matthew Blaisdell.

Shades of Blue, which got renewed for a third season back in March, stars Lopez as single mom/NYPD cop Harlee Santos, with Ray Liotta co-starring as her corrupt lieutenant Matt Wozniak.

Does Wechsler feel like a good fit on the Shades of Blue force? Hit the comments with your first impressions. 

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 Comments
  1. boreanazfann says:
    July 18, 2017 at 3:21 PM

    Awesome news. I’m glad I already watch this show. This guy deserves a starring role.

    Reply
  2. Wrstlgirl says:
    July 18, 2017 at 3:35 PM

    Cool!!

    Reply
  3. Dennis says:
    July 18, 2017 at 3:43 PM

    Kyle from ROSWELL!

    Love Nick, such a terrific actor.

    Reply
  4. fightfan3 says:
    July 18, 2017 at 3:55 PM

    I think of Roswell when I see his name.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 